The 'new stage' of the pandemic: Explaining WNY's winter surge and living with the virus

For many, this juncture has proven both uneasy and exhausting, particularly after a summer in which much of life returned to “normal” for vaccinated people. But “normal” now and in the immediate future, health experts say, will likely still include some level of ongoing, fluctuating precautions as communities react to Covid-19 surges.

Not even a trio of excellent vaccines provide perfect immunity, they say. And hundreds of thousands of people – including the unvaccinated, the elderly and the immunocompromised – are still vulnerable to Covid-19, as the recent wave in Western New York has illustrated.

“People will need to think about their behavior and think about what they're willing to do, based on how much virus is around,” Winkelstein said. “We're going to have to reach a new sense of normal and figure out: What does it mean to live with the virus?”

Why cases are up

The severity of any pandemic is largely a function of two factors: how susceptible the community is to the disease, and how much they’re exposed to it.