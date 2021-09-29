Related to this story

Family of pedestrian killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard intends to sue
The family of a 41-year-old woman who was struck and killed in May while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard has filed notice that they intend to sue New York and the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, arguing government agencies failed to address “long-standing dangerous conditions” on the busy route. The notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed

Speed limit to be reduced on stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard
Motorists traveling on a stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda will be required to ease up on the gas pedal beginning Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. The speed limit on the boulevard, between the I-290 and Tonawanda Creek Road, will be reduced to 40 mph from 45 mph. Crews will

Amherst, Tonawanda on DOT's $2M Niagara Falls Blvd. report: It's a start
The state Department of Transportation will include many of the findings from its recently completed study of Niagara Falls Boulevard in a $2 million project to boost safety along the busy roadway that’s set to start next year. But officials of the two towns that border the boulevard are concerned that the changes will not be enough. The DOT

Family of pedestrian killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard sues Amherst, Tonawanda
The family of a woman who was struck and killed last year while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard has sued Amherst and Tonawanda, contending the towns allowed “unreasonably dangerous” conditions on the roadway to remain in place for years. The lawsuit was filed July 3 on behalf of Raegan Duffin and Mark Bailey, the children of Jennifer L. Duffin, 41,