While all nine seats on the Buffalo Common Council are up for grabs this election season, the race for the key Ellicott District seat is one of the most hotly contested.

Four candidates – Matt Dearing, Emin “Eddie” Egriu, Leah Halton-Pope and Cedric Holloway – are running in a June 27 Democratic Party primary for the Ellicott seat being vacated by Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking re-election.

Early voting continues through Saturday ahead of the June 27 primary elections.

Declared candidate Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, a non-enrolled voter, has submitted independent nominating petitions to run in November’s general election on an independent party line.

Dearing, 30, served as Assemblyman Patrick Burke's director of community relations until he and two other staff members were fired in an incident in May of last year. Burke said they were fired for "gross insubordination," but Dearing said the conflict arose after he and other staff members urged Burke to take a stronger stand against white supremacy following the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. In January, Dearing and one of the fired employees notified Burke’s office of plans to file a joint wrongful termination suit. The Human Rights Division, an alternative to the civil court system, will investigate the claim.

Egriu, 61, is a Buffalo contractor who has worked on churches, a mosque and a synagogue in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. An Albanian born in what is now North Macedonia, Egriu has helped other immigrants launch pizzerias and other businesses. He has run unsuccessfully for office numerous times, dating back to a Common Council race in 1999 and later State Senate campaigns. He lost to Rep. Brian Higgins in the 26th Congressional District Democratic primary in August.

Halton-Pope, 47, is a senior policy adviser to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and has the support of Mayor Byron Brown, Pridgen and State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

Holloway, 57, is a retired Buffalo police officer who served for more than 33 years and was commander of the SWAT team and the Gun Violence Unit that responded to all non-fatal shootings in the city, he said. Holloway is the cousin of Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin and director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion named after his father.

Their positions

During an online forum on Thursday, the candidates explained their positions on a variety of topics, including neighborhood and business development, gun violence and struggling homeowners and renters.

How would they help small businesses and entrepreneurs access state and federal funds dedicated to business development on the Jefferson Avenue corridor?

The city could turn to private loaners, Egriu said, something he has used in the past to help property owners get the resources needed to qualify and get the grants.

Halton-Pope pointed to her governmental relationships at various levels as key factors in getting funds into the hands of property owners.

“There was $50 million that was provided for the East Side of Buffalo through the State Legislature and working with the governor, as well as some resources that were provided by the county. And having that relationship, knowing what their needs were, I was able to call, talk to the county representatives and figure out what’s going on with those resources, and (business owners) got them to help expand their infrastructure, to do some façade replacement and to continue to grow in their businesses,” Halton-Pope said.

It is the responsibility of elected officials to ensure small businesses owners know what is available and how to access the programs, Holloway said.

A comprehensive strategy different from traditional models will help create equity in neighborhoods, Dearing said.

“We can look at things like creating limited liability co-ops and things like that, so that small business owners have equity that they can use to take to a lender to then multiply those funds and use them to create a business,” Dearing said. “You also need somebody who is going to be willing to fight after that first and second phone call to bring those resources to the people who have applied for them. And that’s exactly what I did when I worked in the State Assembly.”

How would they address gun violence?

The city needs to coordinate with the federal government regarding penalties for gun possession and transporting weapons across state lines, Holloway said.

What’s going to change the course of violent crimes is the quality of neighborhoods, Egriu said.

“Our streets – let’s be simple and let’s be straight to the point – are ghetto, and we keep leaving it that way,” Egriu said. “If we don’t address the quality and the standards of our children that are going in the same schools as mine and yours and we keep ignoring the fact that this community, especially the East Side community, needs to get cleaned up, we’re never going to solve this, and it’s going to get worse because people are tired of living the way they’re living … So let’s address jobs, get these kids off the streets, give them some trade school or get them on the job training and get them off the street.”

It is the police department’s job to be reactive, but it is City Hall’s job to be proactive, Dearing said.

“The biggest predictors of crime are poverty, a lack of opportunity and, frankly, a lack of hope, and so I think it’s incumbent on the Council to implement policy that will help to make housing affordable to bring more businesses into our neighborhoods and to keep the streets themselves clean and safe in order to reduce crime,” Dearing said.

Addressing gun violence in the city is going to require a comprehensive approach that would involve a collaboration between community members, law enforcement, government officials and social service organizations, Halton-Pope said.

“We should focus on targeted law enforcement, supporting intelligence-led policing that focus on identifying high crime areas and individuals involved in gun violence,” Halton-Pope continued. “We also need to support our community-based organizations by providing funding and resources to community-based organizations that work directly with at-risk individuals and populations.”

How would you balance the need for more revenues with the concerns of struggling homeowners and renters in light of increases in property taxes and sanitation fees?

Egriu said he would start by “getting rid of all the patronage jobs” in City Hall and implementing a tax cap for senior citizens.

“Senior citizens should have a cap. There shouldn’t be a tax on them when they reach a certain point in their life (or when) they reach a certain income of their life,” Egriu said.

Halton-Pope said she is working on expanding a tax cap program she worked on a few years ago under Peoples-Stokes for long-term residents of the Ellicott District, especially Fruit Belt residents.

In October 2019, the Council passed a local law providing exemptions for low-income senior citizens. The law was allowable under an amendment spearheaded by Peoples-Stokes to the state's Real Property Tax Law.

That exemption from taxation is applicable for every year the property's current assessment exceeds the base figure in place before reassessment. The property has to be a one-, two- or three-family residence and serve as the primary residence of one or more of the owners, one of whom must be at least 65 years old. The total household income cannot exceed $30,000.

A land value tax is something worth studying, Dearing said. A land tax value is an assessment of property taxes based on what the land is worth and not the buildings or structures on it.

“I know the Council has talked about the implementation of potentially a land value tax or something that would be a bit more equitable that wouldn’t necessarily place an undue burden on seniors and those on a fixed income,” Dearing said.

How would they address empty store fronts, lack of green space and the need for more resident input in the zoning and design process?

“I think making it easier to develop in areas where there are vacant lots and then using community input both there and in more already dense neighborhoods like the (Elmwood) village, for instance, to make sure that we alleviate the extremely high demand but also make sure that we protect the character of different parts of the city,” Dearing said.

Keep historic communities historic, said Egriu, who has dealt with zoning and the Green Code as a contractor.

“My goal is to restore and rebuild Jefferson to make it thrive, just like Elmwood or Hertel or any community that has a main strip going through the heart of their community,” Egriu said.

The best way to ensure communities are heard is by enforcing the Green Code they helped create, Halton-Pope said.

“Basically, (the code) created a comprehensive plan that would involve extensive community engagement, and ... if we don’t enforce what’s already in existence, I think we run into trouble,” Halton-Pope said.