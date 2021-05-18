The microwave boiled over: What led to inmate revolt at Erie County Correctional Facility

"The inmates demanded the return of a microwave oven after the administrators removed the nonrequired appliance about a week and a half ago," said Howard's undersheriff, John W. Greenan, who was among the high-ranking officials who responded to the prison Monday night.

He acknowledged the microwave was removed because of its potential to provide materials for homemade weapons. Defending the decision to withhold the microwave, Greenan said the prison kitchen continued offering inmates three meals a day, and the vending machines also offered items that did not require heating.

Other sources within the county's Jail Management Division said they saw the powder keg taking shape. One, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak publicly, said the prison meals lack quantity and quality, so inmates supplement their intake with vending machine foods. Many of those foods need a microwave, he said.

"We understood why they did it to begin with," the CSEA's Priore said of the administration's decision to remove the microwave. But the unit had been thoroughly searched, and every Delta Unit inmate was made to pay the price for the one who had made a shank, he said.