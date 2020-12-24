The message from a nurse who recovered from Covid and got the vaccine: 'Bear down and follow the rules'

Tina Black knows the horrors of Covid-19 better than most.
The licensed practical nurse has held the hands of seven of her favorite patients who died from the virus in the Covid unit at Schoellkopf Health Center, a nursing home in Niagara Falls.
She tested positive for the virus herself in the spring, experienced terrible headaches, and had to quarantine for four weeks in her bedroom, while taking precautions to avoid infecting her 16-year-old grandson who lives with her.
So Black, 50, was excited to be among the first nursing home workers in Western New York to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday.
"We now have a glimmer of hope," she said.
Black said she wasn't anxious about getting immunized against the virus.
"I just know I wanted something to give to stop the deaths. That was really my main concern. I didn’t want to make any more phone calls saying there is a change in condition. I didn’t want to see any more pain and suffering. Not only in the nursing home, but in the world."
"I thought maybe me taking this shot, being African American and no worries, I can get some people to follow suit and we can get a grip on Covid."
During an interview this week with The Buffalo News, Black talked about the vaccine, her own battle with Covid and the heartache she has seen in the small Covid unit at the nursing home attached to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
A mother of five grown children, she said she moved from California to Niagara Falls in 1996 to be with her second husband. That marriage didn't last, but her job at Schoellkopf has. She has worked there for 15 years as a member of the 1199SEIU union that represents 5,000 nursing home workers in upstate New York.
In the spring, when residents of the 120-bed nursing home began getting infected with the virus, the nursing home's administrators converted a third-floor hallway with about a dozen beds into a section to house just Covid patients.
Black volunteered to work in it.
"It's been challenging," she said. "You put your fears aside and try to keep everyone healthy and safe."
Double doors separate the Covid unit from two other hallways that contain rooms for residents who have not tested positive.
Black said Schoellkopf has had plenty of personal protective equipment available for the staff in the Covid unit. She always washes her hands and dons a clean surgical gown, goggles, an N95 mask, a surgical mask over that, and a bonnet over her hair before she enters the unit.
Some of her co-workers also wear a protective jumpsuit – "it looks like what you'd wear to clean a chemical spill" – but Black said she doesn't because she gets too hot wearing it.
"I feel like they have done everything in their power and then some to protect staff and residents," Black said of the Schoellkopf management. "There is a lot of health teaching for staff. A lot of in-service. A lot of encouragement and advice on what to do and what not to do."
Even with the protection, it is a risky business.
Across upstate New York, two 1199SEIU members have died from Covid-19, said April Ezzell, a spokeswoman for the union. A nonunion LPN at McAuley Residence nursing home in the Town of Tonawanda also died. Ezzell said hundreds of other 1199SEIU nursing home workers have been sickened by the virus.
At Schoellkopf, 73 residents tested positive for Covid-19 through Dec. 6 and 14 residents with the virus have died, according to statistics the facility provided to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"Seven of my favorite patients died," Black said.
"One of my ladies was an avid reader. She would read, read, read, read, read. Every time we got a book from a secondhand store. She would read and be really quiet during the day. At night she was really active. She’d want ice cream."
Black said when she arrived in the morning, the resident was always tired.
"I’d say, 'Oh, my little night owl.' "
Part of her normal workday was holding up a tablet so that residents in the Covid unit could have video chats with their relatives. She helped facilitate some calls in which relatives said their final goodbyes.
"Some people touch your hearts differently than others. I still talk with two of their families. We communicate regularly. I have memories I won’t ever forget."
In addition to the residents, 57 Schoellkopf workers have tested positive through Dec. 6, according to federal statistics.
"I was one of them. I tested positive in the end of May. I was three weeks, almost four weeks before I got a negative test result. I was at home quarantined for nearly four weeks. I was blessed. My symptoms were very mild. I lost my sense of taste and smell and had a headache that just would not go away. But thank the lord there were no respiratory issues."
For four weeks, she stayed in her bedroom, leaving only to use the bathroom. She would use Clorox wipes to disinfect everything she touched and passed. Then her grandson, Malachi Mathews, would go over the surfaces with Clorox wipes a second time.
He would leave food and drinks for her outside her bedroom door.
"I stayed in my room because I saw the fear in him," she said. "He was really scared.”
Occasionally, a few of Black's co-workers would gather outside the front of her house and yell up to her window to make sure she was OK.
After she tested negative, Black returned to work in the Covid unit.
"You can’t let it beat you," she said she told herself. "You have to give it your all, stand strong and fight it."
Black said she sees some Americans still are not wearing masks in public when they can't socially distance.
“I say I get it. I know we are used to our freedom. We like to come and go as we please. But sometimes we have to bear down and follow the rules.”
“Think about all those lives that have been lost," she said Wednesday, as the nation's Covid death toll neared 322,000.
As for the vaccine, Black said it was a lot easier than getting a flu shot.
"About an hour after, my arm was a little tender. I took two Tylenols, kept working. Later that evening after dinner, took two more. Since then I’ve had no side effects. No aches, no pains.”
Her advice: Get it as soon as you can.
"Don’t think about yourself. Think about others. And it’s not necessarily a stranger. It’s your mother, it’s your father, it’s your child, your grandchild, your niece, your nephew. This virus does not discriminate. We all need to come together. Let’s get the immunization and get it under control."