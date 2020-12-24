The message from a nurse who recovered from Covid and got the vaccine: 'Bear down and follow the rules'

Black said when she arrived in the morning, the resident was always tired.

"I’d say, 'Oh, my little night owl.' "

Part of her normal workday was holding up a tablet so that residents in the Covid unit could have video chats with their relatives. She helped facilitate some calls in which relatives said their final goodbyes.

"Some people touch your hearts differently than others. I still talk with two of their families. We communicate regularly. I have memories I won’t ever forget."

In addition to the residents, 57 Schoellkopf workers have tested positive through Dec. 6, according to federal statistics.

"I was one of them. I tested positive in the end of May. I was three weeks, almost four weeks before I got a negative test result. I was at home quarantined for nearly four weeks. I was blessed. My symptoms were very mild. I lost my sense of taste and smell and had a headache that just would not go away. But thank the lord there were no respiratory issues."

For four weeks, she stayed in her bedroom, leaving only to use the bathroom. She would use Clorox wipes to disinfect everything she touched and passed. Then her grandson, Malachi Mathews, would go over the surfaces with Clorox wipes a second time.