The mayoral election went well for Byron Brown – but not on his home turf

Masten Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., one of Brown's staunchest supporters on the Council, said the picture will be clearer once all the votes, including the mail-ins, have been counted.

“We still don’t have the absentee ballots yet, either, so we don’t know how well she did overall,” he said.

“I know my district, and the folks who voted for Mayor Brown have a point of reference. They can look back and see exactly how his administration has made inroads and has made positive impacts in the Masten District," he said. "We don’t have all the blight and dilapidated houses. We have community centers. All the parks have been done. They can see streets being repaved. And they can see crime going down and opportunities for young folks to be employed. All those things make a difference when you’ve seen the city move through this timeline."

But Walton struck a chord for voters who viewed the mayoral race as a personality contest, he said.

"Clearly, she has the charisma to make an appeal to much younger voters, who always see the establishment as archaic, and they always tend to want this proverbial new blood to come in and exact some type of change," Wingo said.