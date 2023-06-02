Bananas for Canal Fest

The Buffalo News recently reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to provide state aid to help support the financially troubled Canal Fest of the Tonawandas.

The money would go to the two cities that jointly host Canal Fest, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, and pay for police, fire and sanitation services throughout the eight-day event.

Officials interviewed by The News said they didn’t have final details on how much money would go to the cities or where the money would come from.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said he believes this support will come out of the recently approved state budget but it’s tricky to find the specific pot of money in the spending plan.

“It's not like in the budget, you're gonna see a line item that says 'Canal Fest,' ” Tylec said.

He then asked if a reporter was a fan of “Arrested Development,” the sitcom with a devoted following that focused on the dysfunctional Bluth family.

Tylec referred to an oft-repeated line of financial advice from the show’s patriarch, who was in jail, to the son struggling to keep their business together.

“ 'There's always money in the banana stand’ is the phrase I’ve been using,” Tylec said, laughing. “Right? In the New York State budget there's money in the banana stand.”

As long as lawmakers don’t – spoiler alert! – burn up all the cash.

– Stephen T. Watson

Perspective is everything

When Buffalo Place Treasurer Barbara Danner gave her financial report to the nonprofit agency's board this week, she had some good news – although not everyone thought so.

The agency was slightly under budget for revenues for the first quarter, at about $780,000 compared to the projection of $815,000. But it was also not spending as much on payroll, which was down about $25,000 from the budget. In both cases, that's because there was less activity than expected at Canalside during the winter, so fewer people were working.

So the bottom line was a $6,100 loss so far compared to the projected $14,000 profit. However, it's still early.

But the agency does have $1.1 million in cash on its books, so it opened up a new savings account at M&T Bank, which means it will now be earning interest income as well.

"So that's good," Danner concluded.

"Is it really?" joked Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger, a senior executive at M&T – which would be paying out that interest.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Say it ain’t so, senator

State Sen. Tim Kennedy has introduced legislation that asks the State Athletic Commission to review whether professional wrestling needs to be regulated the same way as other sports.

A reporter asked Kennedy following a recent news conference why he submitted the bill for consideration.

“Right now, pro wrestling, which we know is more theatrical in nature and choreographed, is caught up with more combative sports, like boxing and mixed martial arts,” Kennedy said. “And what we're asking the New York State Athletic Commission to do is actually to look at that to see if they should be. And to see if new rules and regulations and licensure agreements should be separate for pro wrestling.”

WGRZ-TV’s Nate Benson, a big pro wrestling fan as any of his Twitter followers know, picked up on one part of Kennedy’s comment.

“Wait, wrestling isn’t real?” Benson deadpanned, holding his mic in front of Kennedy.

“Well, depends who you’re asking,” Kennedy replied, smiling.

“Breaking news,” another cameraman began …

… “Tonight on Channel 2,” Benson finished.

What’s next, Kennedy’s going to tell us the Easter bunny isn’t real?

– Stephen T. Watson