The lighter side of The News: WGRZ's Scott Levin takes the cake; Buffalo Place waiting on weather

Baby, you take the cake

News that Mazurek's bakery in Buffalo was preparing Bills-themed king cakes sparked an amusing culinary discussion Jan. 20 on WGRZ-TV's 6 p.m. newscast.

What's a king cake, you ask? It's a cake, brought by the French to New Orleans, traditionally served beginning on the Catholic Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in early January.

Anchor MaryAlice Demler recalled winning the king cake in a French class.

Demler: The French version, they bake a little plastic baby in there to represent the epiphany and you get a crown.

A very surprised co-anchor Scott Levin: They bake a baby?

Demler: A little plastic baby. Yeah, it's representing baby Jesus, goes in the king cake. Maria knows all about this.

Weather anchor Maria Genero, shown on a split screen in front of the weather map, laughed: Scott cracks me up...

Levin, still confused: They bake the baby Jesus?

Genero: ...He's like, 'Huh?'

Demler, to Levin: You've never heard of a king cake?

Levin: No, I'm learning it...

Demler: Yeah, there's a New Orleans version that's a little bit different but they're all delicious, Maria?

Genero: We're gonna have to get him one. We're gonna have to get him a Bills cake.

Levin, thinking he understood now: With a little baby Jesus in it.

Demler and Genero, horrified: No, no.

Demler, chagrined: The Bills cake doesn't have the baby Jesus in it – a king cake.

Levin: Oh, OK, I'm confused.

Demler, laughing: Never mind, we digress.

Genero: I am not confused. So get over here.

Genero then drew the camera's focus, and viewers' attention, onto her forecast and away from king cakes.

– Stephen T. Watson

On thin ice

Buffalo Place has been skating on thin ice in recent months.

The nonprofit organization that runs the downtown business improvement district – including the free ice-skating at Fountain Plaza’s Rotary Rink – hasn’t exactly seen the kind of winter season it normally expects.

The November winter storm and deadly December blizzard combined to close down the facility for extended periods, while the unseasonably warm weather at other times “has caused us to close Rotary Rink and refreeze the ice a few times,” said Buffalo Place President Keith Belanger.

As a result, revenues for last year came up short while expenses – including for snow-fighting and clearing – were a little higher. Crews were even able to do some “spring-cleaning” type of work at times, although “we’re not doing any mowing,” Belanger added.

Still, “we can’t blame it all on the weather,” admitted Executive Director Michael Schmand, citing other factors in the budget shortfall, like a timing delay in receiving New York Main Street grant money for façade improvements.

“We’ve had a very good run for a number of years. This year, our expenses exceeded our revenues a bit,” Schmand said. But “it’s not as thought we close our eyes. We manage the budget every day here.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein