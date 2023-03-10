Close Encounters of the Senate Kind

The new National Geographic series “UFOs: Investigating the Unknown” includes a familiar face among the experts interviewed: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Since helping create a Pentagon office to investigate mysterious objects in our nation’s skies last year, Gillibrand has become a “ufologist” of sorts – but she refrains from using the popular term for Unidentified Flying Objects.

Gillibrand touts a new abbreviation, UAPs – Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – which she considers a serious threat to national security. Her seat on the Senate Armed Services Committee introduced her to decades of reports by Air Force pilots who encountered mysterious aircraft “that perform in ways we can’t understand,” she says on the show. “But instead of being investigated, these reports have been denigrated.”

Since July, the new AARO – All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office – has investigated some 350 reports of UAPs and found 163 to be “balloonlike” entities like the giant Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last month – just weeks after the new series debuted.

Another 26 were drones and six were “clutter” or space debris. That leaves 150-ish unexplained. Does Gillibrand think they may be flying saucers? She doesn’t go there, but the show sure does.

“Might these be from the Russians, the Chinese government or another hostile nation?” asks U.S. Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana. “Or are these aircraft otherworldly? Are these beings from another galaxy or universe?”

That sounds like UFOs to us. And anyway, who would watch a show titled, “UAPs: Investigating the Anomalous?”

– Janet Gramza

Wanted: Criminal lawyers

Could the dirty laundry of Buffalo’s legal community serve as the inspiration for a TV series?

Attorney Vincent Scarsella, who investigated corrupt lawyers for 18 years as the deputy chief counsel of the state Grievance Committee, is working with actors and directors to develop a show based on Scarsella’s series of novels, called “Lawyers Gone Bad.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Scarcella said his four novels are “loosely based” on his investigations into Buffalo- and Rochester-area lawyers who got into trouble. He retired from that work in 2008 and now lives in Venice, Fla.

He was in Buffalo this month to work on the project. Scarcella said anyone who has story ideas or wants to get involved in the project in other ways can contact him at vlscarsella@gmail.com.

– Dan Herbeck

Shovel off to Buffalo

We've heard of fast fashion. But a drive-thru clothing boutique?

That seemed strange to us. And, as it turns out, the article published recently by Rise Collaborative announcing its opening was entirely satirical.

Rise wrote about the fictional Bloome apparel store moving into a former pharmacy on West Utica Street, near the old Children's Hospital campus, to make a point about lax sidewalk shoveling along Elmwood Avenue.

The piece centered on "Julia Delgado," a fashion designer and Bloome's owner who moved her shop from New York City to Buffalo to take advantage of lower rents and a change in lifestyle.

She sought a storefront in the Elmwood Village because of its walkability, according to the article, but was distressed to see so many property owners neglect their sidewalks following major snowstorms.

That's why she planned to relocate to 204 W. Utica St., where shoppers won't need to leave their vehicles, to embrace Buffalo's car-centric culture.

Supposedly, city officials liked her idea so much they proposed to give tax breaks to the owners of the nearby Gallagher Parking Ramp to convert the first floor to a drive-up shopping mall.

The authors ended the piece by urging anyone annoyed by their fake news story to "grab a shovel and work those feelings out on your neighborhood sidewalks."