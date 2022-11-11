The lighter side of The News: UB and the VP; return of the Pinto; Planning Board toast

Lightning strikes twice

Srikrithi Krishnan has had a tumultuous first semester of grad school at the University at Buffalo, and it's all the fault of Vice President Kamala Harris.

As first told in the online campus publication "UBNow," on Sept. 13, she was shocked when a call from UB President Satish K. Tripathi’s office turned into an invitation to introduce the VP on her visit to speak about climate change the next day.

Krishnan is a candidate for a master’s degree in public health and an MBA, so the topic was right up her alley. But she was so nervous she didn’t even tell her friends why she was missing class. Standing backstage with Harris “was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of my life,” she said.

Once onstage, though, she sailed through the intro and impressed Harris so much that, a month later, she got an email invite to an Oct. 21 party celebrating Diwali, India’s biggest holiday, at the vice president’s residence in D.C.

Once again, the day before she left for D.C., Harris’ office called to ask her to introduce the VP at the event.

“Again, my mind was completely blown,” she said. Since she had to pass a Covid test in D.C. beforehand, only her parents knew about her second 15 minutes of fame until she was cleared. Her intro ended with a hug from her VP pal.

Nerves or not, now that she’s on the VP’s guest list, would she like to do it again?

“100%” she said.

– Janet Gramza

Have you drowned a Ford lately?

Did you hear about the angler who caught a '76 Ford Pinto?

As reported in last week's Amherst Bee police blotter, someone found a vehicle submerged in water off Dann Road.

Amherst Police Capt. Christopher Meyer told us the caller spotted the vehicle on Oct. 23 while fishing on Dann Lake in East Amherst. Officers, with help from a dive team of local firefighters, determined it was a light-colored SUV.

Members of the Amherst police dive team later attached a chain to the vehicle and a town highway excavator pulled it out of the lake. Meyer said the vehicle was removed and towed on Oct. 25 and it's currently in police impound.

Investigators figured out it was a 1976 Ford Pinto but, as noted in the Bee, the state Department of Motor Vehicles didn't have a record of the vehicle because of its age.

The Pinto, as car buffs of a certain vintage know, was made by Ford through most of the 1970s, sold as a sedan or "Runabout" hatchback. The affordable subcompact was meant to compete with smaller, sportier imports from Japan and Europe.

However, Ford later was forced to recall 1.5 million hatchbacks because of a flawed fuel tank design.

A '76 Pinto that needs "minor reconditioning" could sell for $1,450, according to J.D. Power.

The Dann Lake Pinto is now the second-most-famous Pinto in Western New York, after the red Pinto that superfan Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson drives to Bills games for his legendary tailgate.

Anyone with information about Amherst's Pinto and how it ended up in the lake is asked to email tips@apdny.org.

Heck, write to us, too, because that's a fish tale we would love to hear.

– Stephen T. Watson

They'll drink to that

If you want to get a crowd to show up for a Buffalo Planning Board meeting, make sure liquor is on the agenda.

That could be the lesson to be learned from this week's regular meeting.

When Planning Board Chairman James Morrell walked into the hearing room Monday, he was surprised by the packed attendance for what was arguably a noncontroversial agenda.

"What, are we giving away something?" he asked jokingly.

Nope. And the crowd of extra attendees weren't there to oppose a project, either.

Instead, they were there to demonstrate their support for a new liquor store on Abbott Road in South Buffalo.

"There's a need for this in the area," said attorney Jeffery Palumbo of Block Longo, representing his client, Joe Vidal. "There’s not one other liquor store on Abbott Road anywhere near this."

Vidal was seeking approval for a special-use permit, to allow him to open his new business at 830 Abbott, in an 1,800-square-foot space in the same building as Molly McGuire's. He already has a liquor license, completed his purchase of the building in June, hired four employees and ordered shelving and racks.

Palumbo laid out a series of reasons why this is consistent with the Green Code, but the board members didn't need that to give their recommendation.

Then the crowd of 12 to 15 people quickly filed out, virtually emptying the room.

– Jonathan D. Epstein