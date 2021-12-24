The lighter side of The News: Two cats and a bat; puppies in Albany; and a high-energy defendant

West Seneca cops investigate two cats and a bat
Two cats and a bat were among the animals keeping West Seneca police occupied last week.
First, the cats.
On Dec. 12, two residents called 911 after they came home and said their cat was acting strangely aggressive. The woman said the cat had attacked her boyfriend forcing them to flee the apartment and now the couple were afraid to go inside. According to the report, officers arrived and corralled the angry feline. The woman said she would take it to the vet for an examination in the morning.
Then, in a story with a much happier ending, police responded Dec. 14 to a report that a woman's cat had become trapped behind a bathtub. Police arrived and were able to free the cat, which was not injured. The fluffy feline even posed for a photo with its hero officer, which was posted to the department's social media.
Angry cats and bats and humans in this weeks episode of the #wspdblotterhttps://t.co/LbgphgfySX pic.twitter.com/nzfWQ78ceK— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 21, 2021
At least we assume that was the happy cat.
Now about the bat: Police arrived at a house on In The Woods Lane, which is a real street name and not the beginning of a Brothers Grimm tale, for a report of a bat in the resident's bedroom. Officers managed to free that animal, as well.
All in a week's work.
– Eric DuVall
AG James goes out on limb, is pro-puppies
Between the West Seneca police and Attorney General Tish James, Off Main Street is a veritable Noah’s Ark this week.
James’ contribution was a news release, issued Tuesday, with a headline touting one of the boldest positions we’ve ever seen an elected official take:
“Attorney General James Secures Court Order Protecting Puppies”
Support Local Journalism
The release highlights actions taken by her office against Long Island pet stores accused of selling sick and injured dogs to consumers. That’s certainly a worthwhile cause.
But the headline got us wondering what other political limbs James will go out on next.
We look forward to her forthcoming endorsements of mothers, apple pie and 70-degree autumn days.
– Steve Watson
Niagara County defendant plies judge with energy drink
Keith Dobucki of Lockport came to State Supreme Court Tuesday bearing gifts.
Dobucki, 43, brought a large plastic bag into the courtroom and offered everyone presents, including Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., a can of the coffee-flavored Monster energy drink.
Assistant Niagara County Public Defender David E. Blackley hastily assured Kloch that Dobucki, who is awaiting sentencing on charges of burglarizing a house and passing counterfeit money, was not trying to improperly influence the outcome of his case.
"I'm not bribing nobody," Dobucki agreed. But the suggestion that he needed an energy drink seemed to strike a nerve with the judge.
"Everybody is picking on me because of my age," said Kloch, 70.
"I can't drink coffee anymore," Dobucki said. But he said of the canned drinks, "They're really nutritious."
No one accepted Dobucki's drinks, and Kloch, who retires Dec. 31, postponed Dobucki's sentencing until Feb. 9.
The stated reason was that Dobucki hadn't given a presentencing interview to the Niagara County Probation Department yet. But the postponement means a different judge will handle the case.