Once upon a gross mattress ...

Jeff Cooke Jr. wheeled his Dodge Ram 2500 pickup behind the restaurant he was renovating, put it in park and swore a blue streak.

A mattress covered in a striped sheet crowned his dumpster. While Cooke slept, a person or persons carried garbage onto his property and lifted it over their heads to deposit atop the 7-foot-tall receptacle. Progress on This Little Pig, 10652 Main St., was on hold until Cooke dealt with someone else’s trash.

At his previous Clarence mall location, Cooke battled dumpster thieves for years. Thousands of dollars bled off his budget. So on May 12, he took to Facebook for a free therapy session.

PSA/RANT: When you use a business dumpster for your personal household garbage you are STEALING a service that someone else pays for. It is THEFT. Whomever felt it was OK to just stack your disgusting used mattress on top of MY dumpster please feel free to stop by and drop off the additional $40 it will cost us to have this removed from our property. Thanks for your anticipated cooperation. Additionally, the white tiger stripe print is super tacky, you are gross.

More than 80 people responded, including Toutant owner James Roberts: “Gloves gloves gloves. We had one dumped next to ours that had ‘bed bugs’ written on it in marker. Gross.”

WYRK picked up Cooke’s anti-striped-rubbish missive. “It trended No. 1 or No. 2 for almost two weeks on their website, I think,” said Cooke, bemused. “They talked about it on the air.”

It hasn’t been a complete dumpster fire, Cooke said. His new place is open for business. Modern Disposal charged him only $30 to make the mattress go away, a $10 break off the regular price.

Plus, neighbors are keeping an eye out for dumpster thieves now.

“People message me ‘There's a silver pickup truck over there using that dumpster,’” Cooke said. “I'm like, ‘Yes, that's me. But thank you, please keep on keeping an eye out.’ ”

– Andrew Z. Galarneau

Early bird gets the microphone

As any public official knows, it's hard to get people to come out and testify at a public hearing, unless it's really important to them, and usually not in a good way.

It's even harder when that public hearing is at 8 a.m., and when not all of the people are from the immediate area.

That made the crowd that showed up at the Lockport Industrial Development Agency on Thursday for a hearing about a proposed new plastics manufacturing plant even more impressive. In fact, with 17 additional people in the conference room, it was standing room only at the door, after all the usually empty chairs around the room were taken.

That's about 17 more people than normal, one board member told a reporter.

And at least one of those 17 took notice as she started her comments.

"I worked in Buffalo City Hall for a while," said Katherine Pessecow of Tonawanda, who said she is now a teacher. "I gotta say, at the Common Council, we would be stoked to have this many people at 8 a.m. on a Thursday morning, so kudos to you!"

– Jonathan D. Epstein

A way with puns

Here at Off Main Street, we are apolitical. That comes in handy when it comes to Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, once a Republican, now a Democrat.

We figure, if we have something to say about him, we run the risk of offending anyone of almost all political stripes.

But we also have to admit that we love a good pun.

So when a flyer arrived in our mailbox for an annual fundraiser the government official/college professor/former radio talk show host was holding in the City of Tonawanda, we paused before depositing it in the recycling bin to applaud the name of the event: Roast Beef on Hardweck.

Well done, sir.