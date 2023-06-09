She's a doggone bargain

Just about every Tonawanda Town Board meeting agenda includes a list of new hires, changes in job status or departures from town employment. The resolution often details how much the worker will earn, either hourly or annually.

One of the newest town employees has an unusual rate of pay, according to the May 22 meeting document: one treat per hour.

That would be Reese, Tonawanda's new "goose control officer."

The 3-year-old border collie from South Carolina was hired in the spring to chase away geese from the town's two golf courses and, eventually, other venues. (Geese are unwelcome because of what they leave behind on the course after eating a meal.)

Handler Dan Hudson introduced her to Town Board members, who jokingly sought assurances that she now met the town's residency requirement for employees.

Reese is the town's fourth goose control officer. She replaces Thunder, who retired last year after 11 years of service.

By the end, Thunder had to ride in a golf cart to carry out his duties. Reese, however, happily bounds after geese, even wading into water hazards to scare them off, Hudson said.

"I kind of regretted that decision of taking her today when I took a wet dog home," he said, "but it's all good."

(This reporter saw Reese in action late last month and can attest to her enthusiasm for her job.)

Hudson said if all goes well, Reese should patrol Brighton Park and Sheridan Park golf courses for 10 years.

"She's very friendly," Hudson added.

Unless you're a goose.

– Stephen T. Watson

Liberty, liberty, liberty

The Liberty Building is getting a new look for its first-floor commercial space. Sort of.

The 23-story office tower at 420 Main St. – known for its Neoclassical design and the two junior Statues of Liberty that adorn its twin peaks – is one of several downtown buildings that are getting facelifts through the state's New York Main Street grant program, which is administered through Buffalo Place.

The Ellicott Square Building at 295 Main and the Swan Tower at 290 Main just finished with exterior lighting upgrades, while Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. is preparing to start exterior repairs at 250 Main. Pete's Place at 290 Main has kicked off an expansion, and a few others are still setting up their projects.

The owners of the Liberty Building – Main Place Liberty Group and parent Violet Realty – are planning improvements to the space at the corner of Pearl and Court streets. It used to be a restaurant, but was later used as a law office, and more recently an election campaign office for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"It's just bland space," Buffalo Place project planner Angela Keppel said.

But with no tenant lined up yet, she said, the owners will keep the renovations generic for now.

"They're going to do a vanilla box," Keppel added.

Buffalo Chairman Keith Belanger quickly made the analysis.

"So it’s going from bland to vanilla?" he asked.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Happy Beefday!

There's National Pizza Day. National Chicken Wing Day. National Doughnut Day.

So when is roast beef going to be so honored?

That's what Charles W. Roesch – better known as Charlie the Butcher – wonders. He noted that a Massachusetts restaurant tried to get the ball rolling a few years ago, with limited success. So Roesch is taking matters into his own hands.

From noon to 5 p.m. Monday, anyone who stops by his restaurant at 1065 Wehrle Drive and is willing to share a favorite roast beef story – "the aroma, a special time it was served, or even a Broadway Market memory"– will receive a coupon for a free beef on weck the next time they stop at any of Charlie the Butcher’s six locations.

"And who knows? With enough stories and memories, National Roast Beef Day could become a reality!" he said in a news release.

Dare to dream, Charlie.