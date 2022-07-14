The lighter side of the news: The thrill and agony of the wide world of travel

Buffalo travels well – and we don’t mean just to road football and hockey games.

Take the recent visit to Ireland by the Scanlon clan.

The couple of high fives and “Go Bills” exhortations on the streets of Dublin early in the trip came as no real surprise.

Seeing the Buffalo city flag hanging in the rafters at Sullivan’s Brewery in Kilkenny also was expected, since Buffalo became the first U.S. city to offer its beers.

Completely unexpected was meeting the proprietor of Johnson’s Bar in Kilrush, the Scanlon ancestral homeland in County Clare.

“I was made in Buffalo but born in Ireland,” said Shawna Johnson, explaining that her Irish-born parents moved to Buffalo and returned to the Emerald Isle a few months before she came into the world. Some family members returned to the States years later, including her dad, who lives in East Aurora.

Then came the manager of the fitness center at the Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

“I’ve been waiting many years to meet someone from Buffalo, New York,” he exclaimed after he noted our American accent.

Now 46, he became a Bills fan in the early 1990s and longs to one day take his equally enthusiastic adult son to see a game in Buffalo. The closest he came was a Bills-Jets game years ago in New Jersey. He wore Bills paraphernalia and fans sporadically pelted him with food and empty beer cups until two big guys seated behind him asked where he was from.

“Ireland,” he told them. The imposing pair, clearly Irish-American, silenced others in the section and told them the visiting fan was off-limits to more abuse.

It’s good to have roots in Ireland. It’s great to have them in Western New York.

– Scott Scanlon

How do you say quarantine in Italian?

It was, as WKBW's Jeff Russo put it, "the trip of a lifetime" for colleague Matt Bové and his family.

Until Covid-19 struck.

"My 13-day trip to Italy turned into a three-day trip to Italy, and then a 10-day quarantine," Bové, the station's sports director, told Russo Monday on 7 News.

Bové and his mother tested positive and were required to quarantine in Florence in a one-bedroom, 100-square-foot hotel room with spotty Wi-Fi.

" 'Bonding' is a word you can use," Bové said on the video call. "I don't know if it's the best word."

His mother, Teresa, laughed loudly off camera before yelling, "I don't like it any more than you do."

"I'm ready to lose it," said Bové, whose wife went on to Venice with the others in their travel group.

The segment focused on the prudence of purchasing trip insurance, which Bové had done.

"All of this unfortunately ties into Matt and his wife's third wedding anniversary," Russo said after the segment. "She's off in Venice and he is ..."

"All by herself. Or maybe by herself. Or sipping on fine wine with somebody," fellow anchor Lia Lando said, chuckling.

"The good news is that he is recovering and his mother and Matt are in good spirits," Russo said.

"Wow, I'm claustrophobic just thinking of them in that room together," Lando said. "He was so excited about that trip. He was talking about it before he left."

"We'll get him back here soon," Russo said.

"Good story there," said Lando, who quickly added, "well, not really not for him."