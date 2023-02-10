What's it all about, Alfred?

The Washington Post took notice of Western New York again – and we're relieved to report it did not involve excessive snow, playoff heartbreak or unhealthy eating habits.

Columnist Andrew Van Dam delved into the data to rank college towns.

Congratulations Alfred, N.Y., the collegiest town in America!

Van Dam acknowledged the challenge of quantifying the feeling of a great college town, contending it is as much a matter of geography and singular mission than student population.

"College towns aren’t suburbs or cities. They’re provincial, they’re probably a bit isolated, and if the college closes down, they have no plan B," according to article.

Students in Alfred make up 85% percent of the town’s population, the biggest share of any college town. Potsdam, Hamilton and Geneseo also made the Top 10 among places where college students are a majority of the population.

As for collegiest college town, Alfred emerged as the winner, the Post found.

"Wedged into a hilly expanse of Western New York, far enough from any city or landmark that its precise location is tough to describe, Alfred is defined by public Alfred State College and private Alfred University, which face off across its main street. If you go left at the town’s only stop light, you’re on one campus. Turn right, you’re on the other. Now that’s a college town."

– Patrick Lakamp

A BPS love fest

Playful banter almost never happens at government meetings. Even when it is attempted, it often falls flat because no one expects it – if they have not already zoned out.

But when Buffalo Public Schools' general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma and Buffalo Teachers Federation president Phil Rumore on Wednesday discussed the calendar for future contract negotiations, the two parties – publicly at odds during the nearly four-year impasse – shared lighthearted give-and-take over a holiday dedicated to love.

Looking at the schedule, they realized the next bargaining meeting would be Feb. 14: Valentine's Day. "Phil, I don't know if you did this intentionally ... " Kuzma began.

"I'll bring a taster with me in case there's any candy," interjected Rumore, who attended as a guest speaker.

"I'll bring you some chocolates," Kuzma finished.

There were modest chuckles – perhaps from surprise – from the rest of the School Board, and the meeting carried on in its usual serious tone.

– Ben Tsujimoto

A crime most fowl

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti saw four pedestrians creating a hazardous situation this week and would have been well within his rights to round them up and bring them to justice.

But instead, as he shared on Twitter, he gave them a break.

There is actually someone enjoying the rain. I found these guys while out on patrol in Ransomville. I gave them a warning for walking in traffic! pic.twitter.com/2bnSMZePVD — Sheriff Michael Filicetti (@NCSheriff) February 9, 2023

"There is actually someone enjoying the rain," he said, with a photo of four ducks walking along a road. "I found these guys while out on patrol in Ransomville. I gave them a warning for walking in traffic!"

Lucky ducks.