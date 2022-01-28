The lighter side of The News: The not-awful stories from a Bills heartbreaker

Stories of smiling through the tears after a Bills heartbreaker

It has been a rough week in Buffalo. Bills fans are still walking around in a sort of haze, shaking their heads and muttering "it was only 13 seconds ... "

We here at Off Main Street figured everyone could use a little pick-me-up. So this week, rather than find all the snarky hot takes on the game, we're doing something a little different. We're compiling some stories looking back on the game that will hopefully make you smile.

Enter, Irma Cortes.

She, her daughter and two friends, all from the Seneca Nation of Indians in Irving, were driving to Kansas City for the game last weekend when they spied a wallet left on a bench at a rest stop in Indiana.

It held a $2 bill, a driver's license identifying the holder as a veteran, credit cards and other items. The group debated what to do, Cortes said, before voting to take it with them to mail it to the Arizona address on the ID.

As they continued west on I-90, they tried to reach the owner faster, Googling him and emailing the trucking company where he worked.