The lighter side of The News: The not-awful stories from a Bills heartbreaker

Stories of smiling through the tears after a Bills heartbreaker
It has been a rough week in Buffalo. Bills fans are still walking around in a sort of haze, shaking their heads and muttering "it was only 13 seconds ... "
We here at Off Main Street figured everyone could use a little pick-me-up. So this week, rather than find all the snarky hot takes on the game, we're doing something a little different. We're compiling some stories looking back on the game that will hopefully make you smile.
Enter, Irma Cortes.
She, her daughter and two friends, all from the Seneca Nation of Indians in Irving, were driving to Kansas City for the game last weekend when they spied a wallet left on a bench at a rest stop in Indiana.
It held a $2 bill, a driver's license identifying the holder as a veteran, credit cards and other items. The group debated what to do, Cortes said, before voting to take it with them to mail it to the Arizona address on the ID.
As they continued west on I-90, they tried to reach the owner faster, Googling him and emailing the trucking company where he worked.
A manager responded and eventually connected them with the driver, Daniel Rodriguez, who had fallen asleep at the rest area and didn't realize his wallet was missing.
By the time they connected, Cortes' group was 90 minutes down the road. Seeing a Love's Travel Stop fuel card in the wallet, Cortes' crew offered to leave it with a manager at the next Love's store they passed.
A grateful Rodriguez retrieved his wallet and later told the group he was happiest to get back the $2 bill, which he received in a care package while on active duty and kept as a lucky charm of sorts ever since. He texted them, "Go Bills."
"We made him a Bills fan," Cortes said.
Next we have an adorable class photo taken from behind enemy lines.
Looking at this image from the pre-K class at Holy Spirit School in Kansas City, you can't help but sing that "Sesame Street" song: "One of these things is not like the others, one of these things doesn't belong ... "
That would be 4-year-old Trevor Kaminska. His dad, Darryl, posted this photo to the KC Bills Backers Facebook group. Kaminska explained the family moved from Williamsville to KC in August. Little did they know they were in store for two transplanted Bills "home" games at Arrowhead Stadium in the months to follow. The post spawned a whole thread of expat Bills fans in Kansas City whose royal blue stuck out like a sore thumb in a sea of Chiefs red.
Way to rep the Bills, Trevor.
Our final tale doesn't have quite the happy ending, but neither did the game, so oh well.
Tailgating before Bills games can bring fans together. The camaraderie, the food, the beers.
Of course, Bills Mafia has taken it to another level with the table-smashing. Now we have proof that jumping into a folding table can earn you more than just a bruised backside.
To wit: a video by WNY Photos from last Sunday making the rounds online to the tune of 234,000 views.
Of course, the scene outside Arrowhead Stadium started with a shirtless Bills fan looking for tables to break. When he sought one in use by K.J. Banach's group from Colorado, Banach suggested the fan break his own table, covered with food and cans of beer, and offered to pay him $100 to do it.
Egged on by the crowd, the fan ignored his girlfriend's unhappy expression, climbed onto the bed of a pickup truck and jumped onto the table, breaking it in half and sending snacks and beverages flying.
He hopped up, screamed, "Let's go," prompting a round of hugs and "Let's go, Buffalo" chants.
Banach said the girlfriend made the fan sit in their vehicle for an hourlong "timeout" after the stunt.
"He's definitely in the doghouse," Banach said. "Everybody was like, 'You broke them up.' "
Even worse, the fan entered the wrong information into Banach's phone, so he never got the $100 Banach tried to send him by Venmo.
But he's got something more valuable than money: viral internet fame.
– By Stephen T. Watson and Eric DuVall