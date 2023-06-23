You're gonna wanna come get this iguana

An escaped iguana had some fun relaxing in an Amherst backyard before it was rescued by the Erie County SPCA.

A woman in the Clifford Heights neighborhood of Amherst found the 4-foot-long, orange-colored iguana relaxing in the bushes in her backyard. Her family members took to Facebook to try to reunite the lost reptile with its owner and the post caught the attention of SPCA humane officer Lindsey Wood.

Wood and her colleague, officer Jennifer Maleskis, went to the home to capture the iguana, as iguanas cannot survive outdoors in Western New York's climate and environment.

However, by the time the officers arrived, the iguana had climbed up a power line, where it was "luxuriating," according to the SPCA.

The officers called National Grid to help capture the animal. After about an hour, the officers and a National Grid employee named Jeff Wagner safely rescued the iguana.

Wood and Maleskis brought the iguana, now named Clifford, to a vet in Orchard Park. Clifford is in good health and was not injured during his time in the wild. He is now recuperating comfortably at the SPCA.

– Natalie Brophy

Dial 'M' for museum

A local recycler is adding an "M" to the Three Rs of recycling.

Move over reduce, reuse and recycle. Think M for Museum. Your old cellphone could be in an exhibit in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History that opened Friday.

Sunnking, the electronics recycling firm known for sponsoring recycling drop-off events that draw hundreds to a parking lot on a Saturday morning, shipped hundreds of old cellphones to the Smithsonian for an exhibit called "Cellphone: Unseen Connections." The exhibit highlights the evolution of cellphones and their impact on society the past few decades.

According to the Smithsonian, the exhibit "will offer visitors a chance to explore the many ways that cellular phones bring people closer to one another, often in ways they never even realized. The multifaceted, first-of-its-kind exhibition features interactive displays and hundreds of objects from the museum’s collection, including minerals and an array of artifacts from around the world."

And a bunch of old, beat-up cellphones from Western New York.

"As a company committed to sustainability and e-waste reduction, it's an incredible honor to have our history, story, and community be a part of the celebration of this exhibit," company president Adam Shine said.