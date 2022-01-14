 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The lighter side of The News: The Bills, the chills and little blue pills
Bills Jets pregame (copy)

With game-time temperatures in the single digits, Bills players, including Jerry Hughes, left, and Josh Allen have been fielding plenty of questions about how they plan to prepare. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Cold weather remedies range from strange to downright creepy

In case you hadn't heard, it's supposed to be pretty chilly for Saturday's Bills-Patriots playoff game. 

And it seems like for every breathless weather report about single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill there's a half-cooked home remedy for beating the cold.

Planning to wear plastic bags under your socks? OK. A little weird, but if you think it works, no one's going to stop you.

Then there's Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes who's taking the opposite approach: nothing on his feet.

Asked what he plans to do to prepare for the cold, Hughes told reporters he will go barefoot in warmups to help him acclimate.

Jerry, they're called warmups for a reason! The whole point is to avoid injury – and that includes frostbite. 

But if that sounds strange, perhaps the weirdest "remedy" that was suggested was popping a pregame Viagra. This became a thing thanks to Bart Scott, former New York Jets linebacker, who said on ESPN that before cold games he would pop a "little blue pill" because he thought it would help his ... circulation.

That doesn't sound like a real thing, and thankfully WGRZ's Nate Benson was there to ask a medical professional the tough questions. Like, "Should Josh Allen take a Viagra before the game?"

That would be a no. For a lot of reasons.

– Eric DuVall

Game-day bets we can all get behind

Saturday night's Bills-Patriots playoff game – the first postseason meeting between the teams in 58 years – has drawn plenty of wagering interest, and not only at sports books.

Doughnuts and chocolate also are on the line.

Buffalo's Public Espresso was challenged to a wager of a dozen of its most popular doughnuts – salted caramel crullers, to be precise – by Kane's Donuts, a Boston purveyor that claims to be among America's top 10 doughnut makers.

If the Patriots are defeated – or, as Kane's put it on Twitter, "if by some bizarre fluke we lose" – Kane's will have to ship a dozen of its Honey Dip Donuts to Buffalo.

"Can't wait to try your donuts after the Buffalo Bills wreck the Pats this weekend," Public Espresso tweeted in response.

Losing isn't really a possibility for Niagara County Community College President William J. Murabito, who set up a bet with Ray DiPasquale, president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass.

Murabito said if the Pats win, he will send DiPasquale a shipment of orange chocolate sponge candy, made by students at NCCC's Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

"But I don't expect a need to send those to you," Murabito told DiPasquale on a video call.

The Massachusetts educator replied that his college's culinary students promised, "We'll send him the very best chocolate he's ever eaten."

And that's not all.

"Win or lose, they're going to send it to you anyway," DiPasquale told Murabito.

Now there's a winning proposition.

– Tom Prohaska

