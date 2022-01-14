The lighter side of The News: The Bills, the chills and little blue pills

Cold weather remedies range from strange to downright creepy
In case you hadn't heard, it's supposed to be pretty chilly for Saturday's Bills-Patriots playoff game.
And it seems like for every breathless weather report about single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill there's a half-cooked home remedy for beating the cold.
Planning to wear plastic bags under your socks? OK. A little weird, but if you think it works, no one's going to stop you.
Wear plastic bags under your socks, the single best thing I learned when I was young going to/playing in cold games.— Patrick (@Pathenry19) January 12, 2022
Then there's Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes who's taking the opposite approach: nothing on his feet.
Asked what he plans to do to prepare for the cold, Hughes told reporters he will go barefoot in warmups to help him acclimate.
Jerry Hughes says to take off your shoes and put your feet in the cold ground, to really feel the earth, folks.— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 12, 2022
Jerry, they're called warmups for a reason! The whole point is to avoid injury – and that includes frostbite.
But if that sounds strange, perhaps the weirdest "remedy" that was suggested was popping a pregame Viagra. This became a thing thanks to Bart Scott, former New York Jets linebacker, who said on ESPN that before cold games he would pop a "little blue pill" because he thought it would help his ... circulation.
Bart Scott Says Josh Allen Should Take Viagra To Keep His Blood Pumping This Weekend https://t.co/DCuXM1LV5g pic.twitter.com/LiBR615TWq— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2022
That doesn't sound like a real thing, and thankfully WGRZ's Nate Benson was there to ask a medical professional the tough questions. Like, "Should Josh Allen take a Viagra before the game?"
That would be a no. For a lot of reasons.
My assignment for the afternoon, ask the hard question to Dr. Tisser from @CHSBuffalo.Should Josh Allen, any other player or fan for that matter, take Viagra to keep warm during the game Saturday? @wgrz #Bills pic.twitter.com/xrEfXRauXg— Nate Benson (@natebenson) January 14, 2022
– Eric DuVall
Game-day bets we can all get behind
Saturday night's Bills-Patriots playoff game – the first postseason meeting between the teams in 58 years – has drawn plenty of wagering interest, and not only at sports books.
Doughnuts and chocolate also are on the line.
Buffalo's Public Espresso was challenged to a wager of a dozen of its most popular doughnuts – salted caramel crullers, to be precise – by Kane's Donuts, a Boston purveyor that claims to be among America's top 10 doughnut makers.
If the Patriots are defeated – or, as Kane's put it on Twitter, "if by some bizarre fluke we lose" – Kane's will have to ship a dozen of its Honey Dip Donuts to Buffalo.
We are challenging @publicespresso to a wager!!! When the @patriots beat the @buffalobills we will receive a dozen of your delicious donuts! If by some bizarre fluke we lose we will send you a dozen of our delicious donuts!! Go Patriots!! #kanesdonuts #donutsarelove #patriots pic.twitter.com/1UcAzRWQ2n— Kane’s Donuts (@KanesDonuts) January 12, 2022
"Can't wait to try your donuts after the Buffalo Bills wreck the Pats this weekend," Public Espresso tweeted in response.
WAGER ACCEPTED! @KanesDonuts can’t wait to try your donuts after the @BuffaloBills wreck the Pats this weekend 😘 pic.twitter.com/kmKd6EIX1r— Public Espresso (@PublicEspresso) January 12, 2022
Losing isn't really a possibility for Niagara County Community College President William J. Murabito, who set up a bet with Ray DiPasquale, president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass.
Murabito said if the Pats win, he will send DiPasquale a shipment of orange chocolate sponge candy, made by students at NCCC's Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
"But I don't expect a need to send those to you," Murabito told DiPasquale on a video call.
The Massachusetts educator replied that his college's culinary students promised, "We'll send him the very best chocolate he's ever eaten."