Talk of the town

For the first time in eight years, the Town of Tonawanda supervisor gave his annual State of the Town address in, wait for it, the Town of Tonawanda.

Supervisor Joe Emminger spoke Thursday in the auditorium of the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, the former Philip Sheridan School on Elmwood Avenue.

In recent years, the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce had hosted the event at Classics V, on the Amherst side of Niagara Falls Boulevard; at the Tonawanda Castle in the City of Tonawanda; and, in 2020, at Banchetti by Rizzo's in Amherst.

The 2021 and 2022 speeches were virtual events.

The last time the speech was held in the town proper was 2015, when Emminger's predecessor, Tony Caruana, spoke at Cardinal O'Hara High School.

Emminger and Cathy Piciulo, the chamber's president and CEO, have previously said the town has limited banquet venues for events of this size. Thursday's speech and breakfast drew 110 attendees.

Piciulo highlighted the event's return in her introductory remarks.

"We're very excited to, again, have this in the Town of Tonawanda," she said. "That wasn't how I was going to start my speech. But I'm just so overwhelmed about that. So many people have discussed that."

– Stephen T. Watson

Pedal power

Elementary-age children, as any parent can tell you, have a seemingly endless supply of energy. The Ken-Ton School District has found a practical use for it:

Making smoothies.

The district a couple of weeks ago got its hands on a bike blender.

It's a stationary bike that has a blender attached on top of the front wheel. When you pedal the bike, it spins the blades on the blender.

Kim Roll, the district's food service director, said Ken-Ton had borrowed the Buffalo Public Schools' bike blender for a wellness fair last June and it was a huge hit with the kids.

"The whole point is about educating the kids on healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle and exercise," Roll said.

District employees this week took the $2,600 bike to Hoover Elementary School, where students lined up to make, and drink, smoothies out of frozen strawberries and vanilla yogurt. A non-dairy version subbed in apple juice.

Does this give Roll any ideas on using kid power on a grander scale to run her school kitchens and cut down on the district's electricity bill?

"The future? You never know," Roll said, laughing. "That's a pretty funny picture. I like that."

– Stephen T. Watson

Get ready to be called 'Gov. Toke-ul'

Gov. Kathy Hochul will go down in history as the person who was leading New York when the state's law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect.

But she suggested this week that she might get a footnote on that page.

During an interview on WAMC radio, the governor discussed whether she had any personal experience with pot.

Her response: "I have to say, despite going to school in the '70s, it's nothing I ever partook in. But I'm not done living yet. So you never know."

Now we wait and wonder whether she will inhale.