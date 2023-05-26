Taking the W. Literally.

The Dent Tower sign facing Sheridan Drive in Amherst is without its "W," which was whisked away by the whipping winds of Western New York.

In fact, the W's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

"The 'W' blew off in a windstorm and disappeared. We have no idea where it went," said John Yurtchuk, managing member of the limited liability company that owns the building.

Even if the W is found, it won't be reattached to the building.

That's because a new sign is on the way, which should arrive next month and be up within a couple weeks, said Yurtchuk, who owns the building in a partnership with the structure's longtime anchor, Dent Neurologic Institute.

"We're not replacing the W because the whole name is going to come down, and it's going to be backlit and modern," said Yurtchuk, who has owned the six-story building, which was long ago home to the Key Financial Center, for roughly two decades.

As for the W, Yurtchuk admits no one is looking that hard for it, given the upcoming arrival of a new sign.

Somewhere, someplace, there is a large W or upside-down M far from its home.

"It just disappeared, rode the wind," Yurtchuk surmises.

So until that new sign arrives, welcome to Dent To_er.

– Jon Harris

Pot to the left of me, chickens to the right

A South Buffalo couple wants to raise live chickens in their yard, but at least one neighbor is clucking about the impact to her nose.

Eric M. and Kathleen Sharp of Eden Street have applied for the ever-popular "chicken license" from the City of Buffalo, hoping to gain permission to have five hens. According to their application, they would keep the birds in a 4-by-6 chicken coop, in their privacy-fenced backyard, so they're not winging it.

And the, ahem, waste? It would be "scooped daily and disposed in a composter that is sealed."

Two of their neighbors signed off on their request. But another one that is still in the "designated radius of the property," according to the city, isn't so keen on the idea.

"I strongly, strongly object to giving a license for raising chickens to the home owner at 297 Eden," wrote the Lyons family, who live at 291 Eden. "We have pot growers next door and the owner at 297 also grows pot, which smells all summer long. The smell of chickens added to this would be horrendous. Please do not give them a license. Thank you."

A separate, unrelated chicken license is also pending at 146 Fenton St.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Solid C students

State Supreme Court Judge Frank Caruso was the master of ceremonies this month at a Ken-Ton Kiwanis Club dinner honoring some honor students from local high schools who won Kiwanis scholarships for college.

Caruso spoke about how impressive the scholarship winners were, and then added, “Let’s not forget about the C students, either. Some of them could even become judges.”

“Or supervisors!” quipped Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, who was sitting in the audience.