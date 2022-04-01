The lighter side of The News: Stranded Bonnies; glory for 'Bozo'; and a cookie controversy

Did they have big ears, too?

"No, they were just bozos," Matecki said.

A lifelong resident of the Lumber City, Matecki said the best thing about staying in one place is "you know everybody in town."

"I got the same friends for years," Matecki said. "Everybody stays together in North Tonawanda."

Even if they're bozos.

– Thomas J. Prohaska

Maybe YAC means 'yards after cookies'

We all know by now that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has no trouble finding his way around a football field.

He also is pretty adept at social media.

This week, Diggs set Twitter all ... atwitter when he made a joke at the expense of a hotel chain well-known for a delicious perk it provides guests as they check in.

"Sometimes I pull up on the double tree to get free cookies… but I don’t be staying there," he tweeted.

The requisite thousands of responses followed, including one from the subject of the jibe: DoubleTree by Hilton.