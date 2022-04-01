The lighter side of The News: Stranded Bonnies; glory for 'Bozo'; and a cookie controversy

What a long, strange trip it's been
What's worse for die-hard St. Bonaventure University fans than seeing their Bonnies lose in the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament in New York City?
Not making it to the game at all.
St. Bonaventure on Tuesday chartered 13 buses – four large and nine half-size – to ferry Bonnies boosters from its campus near Olean to Madison Square Garden for the contest against Xavier University, the Insider reported.
A spokesman told the news site that two of the large buses broke down and didn't make it to the arena. Instead, administrators arranged to pick up the students on those buses to return them to campus.
The SBU-TV student news organization on Twitter reported a near-Biblical series of woes befalling the buses and their occupants.
BREAKING: there have been some bus issues bringing students down to NYC. -A bus caught on fire-The Emergency hatch flew off another bus -A bus was pulled over by a state trooperNot ideal as the Bonnies tip off with Xavier in T-5 hours @sbutv_ @SBUnfurled— SBU-TV Sports (@sbutvsports) March 29, 2022
One bus had mechanical issues and saw its emergency hatch fly off, stranding those riders for several hours at a gas station. One bus caught on fire, apparently, and one was pulled over by state police.
The only good news? No boils or locusts reported.
– Stephen T. Watson
'Bozo' the grand marshal
Today, we live in a world of heightened sensitivity, where actors smack comedians for joking about their wife's baldness.
But about 80 years ago in North Tonawanda, 5-year-old David Matecki embraced the nickname "Bozo."
"He's had it since he was a little kid, because his ears were so big, he looked like Bozo the Clown," Matecki's daughter, Kathleen Magnus, explained.
On April 18, Matecki, who turns 85 in July, will serve as grand marshal of the Lumber City's second annual Dyngus Day parade.
"After a great deal of deliberation, there was really only one person who fit the bill and his name is Bozo," North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch wrote in a news release announcing the choice.
"A lot of Polish people have the name Bozo for some reason," Magnus said. "He knew at least two other Bozos."
Did they have big ears, too?
"No, they were just bozos," Matecki said.
A lifelong resident of the Lumber City, Matecki said the best thing about staying in one place is "you know everybody in town."
"I got the same friends for years," Matecki said. "Everybody stays together in North Tonawanda."
Even if they're bozos.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
Maybe YAC means 'yards after cookies'
We all know by now that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has no trouble finding his way around a football field.
He also is pretty adept at social media.
This week, Diggs set Twitter all ... atwitter when he made a joke at the expense of a hotel chain well-known for a delicious perk it provides guests as they check in.
"Sometimes I pull up on the double tree to get free cookies… but I don’t be staying there," he tweeted.
The requisite thousands of responses followed, including one from the subject of the jibe: DoubleTree by Hilton.
"We get it, the feeling you get from eating a warm DoubleTree cookie is almost as good as the feeling you get after scoring a touchdown. Send us a DM so we can get you the cookie hookup."