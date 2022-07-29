The lighter side of The News: Straight talk, the power of the robe and wings for the King

Can't see Forest for the stripes

If you like your double yellow lines on roadways even and symmetrical, then by all means avoid Forest Avenue.

As Alan Bedenko – better known known as "Buffalo Pundit" on social media and elsewhere – showed in photos he posted on Twitter Thursday evening, the new lines seem to have been painted by someone who has never met a straight line and/or probably should be sleeping off a long night at a bar.

"Swiss quality attention to detail," Bedenko wrote.

Fellow tweeters had plenty to say in response:

"I thought they were joking when I drove this stretch of road today!" said one.

"Looks like softball field foul lines in my town," said another.

But Buffalo officials are not the ones to blame. The paint job was done by GObike members and volunteers.

Happily, they're not permanent, said GObike spokesman Kevin Heffernan.

GObike received a grant to do the pilot project. The city Department of Public Works approved plans and issued permits for the work, which also includes striping and installation of modified speed bumps on that stretch of Forest.

The striping “was something that we just wanted to get down as quickly as possible," Heffernan said. He said the work is "ongoing" and will be finalized next week.

Let's hope they bring a straight edge this time.

– Deidre Williams

Jury duty? He didn't object

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy was offered a different view of the court system earlier this month – as a prospective juror.

The commissioner of jurors summoned him to jury duty for state court the week of July 11.

He advised lawyers in cases he was handling that doing his civic duty might cause a brief delay in their proceedings, but he assured them their schedules wouldn't be overly disrupted.

But the disruption lasted longer than he predicted.

"I thought I would be knocked out immediately," he told lawyers at one proceeding. "But to my amazement, I wasn't."

Alas, we didn't get to see a judge in the jury box. (Would he have been the automatic pick for jury foreman?)

And he didn't even have to scrounge for reasons to be excused, like an upcoming vacation, a hardship at work or difficulty finding downtown parking.

"I was eventually knocked out," he told the lawyers. "I think it helped that I wore my robe over to jury selection."

– Patrick Lakamp

The wing's the thing

It's no secret that Drew Cerza likes chicken wings.

On Friday, Western New Yor's "Wing King" proved that "like" might not be a strong enough word.

Cerza, the brains behind the National Buffalo Wing Festival which he founded 20 years ago, celebrated National Chicken Wing Day and the 58th anniversary of the first known order of Buffalo-style chicken wings by munching his way through some of the region's most well-known wing establishments.

By the time the sun set on Friday, Cerza planned to down 58 wings from 12 of the 14 eateries along the Chicken Wing Trail, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville and concluding at Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora at 6:30 p.m. Fellow wing lovers were invited to join him along the way.

In a news release announcing his plans, Cerza said his preparation for the day was simple: “I’m drinking a lot of fluids and eating very light.”

And probably wearing a nice pair of loose-fitting sweats this weekend.