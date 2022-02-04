The lighter side of The News: Stefon Diggs table jumps, a BPO shout-out, a history question and a snow fail

"The month is overshadowed by Valentine's Day for two weeks. The first two weeks, no one thinks of Black History Month. They're thinking about pink, red and white and what everyone's going to buy for their mates," Myles said.

There are other reasons to object to February as Black History Month.

"It's one of the coldest months of the year, and it's the shortest month of the year," Myles said. "To try to diminish the Black achievement and contributions of Black people in America to one month, which is the shortest and which is shared half with St. Valentine, is not fair for the Black community. I'll always recognize Black history, but the month, I'm not so in favor of. So I voted no, and I gave that disclaimer right before I voted, so people understand."

For the record, Black History Month grew out of historian Carter G. Woodson's 1926 founding of Negro History Week, which Woodson said should be the second week of February to encompass the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Lincoln was born Feb. 12, but Douglass never knew his date of birth, knowing only that he was born in February. But, according to Wikipedia, he chose to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 14 because he remembered his mother calling him her "little Valentine."