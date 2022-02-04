The lighter side of The News: Stefon Diggs table jumps, a BPO shout-out, a history question and a snow fail

It's probably the last time we're going to talk about table-jumping for a while, but Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has entered the chat.
At the NFL's Pro Bowl in Hawaii, Diggs participated in the skills competition. His event awarded style points for trick catches.
Diggs was competing against his brother, Trevon Diggs, a defensive back with the Dallas Cowboys. Buffalo's Diggs brother paid homage to his Bills Mafia roots.
Stef climbed atop of large pickup truck (product placement!) snatched a ball thrown to him and landed butt-first on a folding table that just so happened to be on the field.
Kitschy? Sure. Staged? Most definitely.
And yet, still awesome.
STEFON DIGGS JUMPS THROUGH A TABLE 😭 @stefondiggs📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/rxgQFbbk4R— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022
Alas, it was the younger Diggs who won the event with a spectacular flipping catch.
Too bad, Stef. It's the thought that counts.
A BPO shout-out on 'Jeopardy!'
You know you're a big deal when your name is part of a clue on everyone's favorite quiz show, "Jeopardy!"
If that's the case, JoAnn Faletta is officially a big deal.
The category on Tuesday's show was "conductors" – which she is. Mayim Bialik, the host, name-checked Faletta and the "BPO" prompting contestants to respond with what the "B" stands for.
The answer, of course, is our fair city.
This came just a couple days after Kenmore East graduate Maria Krasinski was a contestant.
The Nickel City has had an outsized presence on "Jeopardy!" of late.
How about any other month?
Wednesday, the Niagara Falls City Council passed a routine annual resolution saluting Black History Month, which is observed every February.
But there was one vote against the resolution: from Donta L. Myles, the only Black member of the Council.
"I'm in favor of celebrating Black history, but I'm not in favor of this month," Myles said Friday.
"The month is overshadowed by Valentine's Day for two weeks. The first two weeks, no one thinks of Black History Month. They're thinking about pink, red and white and what everyone's going to buy for their mates," Myles said.
There are other reasons to object to February as Black History Month.
"It's one of the coldest months of the year, and it's the shortest month of the year," Myles said. "To try to diminish the Black achievement and contributions of Black people in America to one month, which is the shortest and which is shared half with St. Valentine, is not fair for the Black community. I'll always recognize Black history, but the month, I'm not so in favor of. So I voted no, and I gave that disclaimer right before I voted, so people understand."
For the record, Black History Month grew out of historian Carter G. Woodson's 1926 founding of Negro History Week, which Woodson said should be the second week of February to encompass the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
Lincoln was born Feb. 12, but Douglass never knew his date of birth, knowing only that he was born in February. But, according to Wikipedia, he chose to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 14 because he remembered his mother calling him her "little Valentine."
– Thomas J. Prohaska
A winter festival canceled – because of snow
Finally, here's one from the "we could have told you that" file.
The Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce planned a wintertime festival, Frosty Fest. The event as planned included outdoor games like curling, bocce, cornhole and disc golf. The organizers specifically chose events that could go on even if there wasn't any snow.
Well, as we all found out there was snow aplenty headed into the weekend. So much that organizers decided to call off Frosty Fest.
“It’s very discouraging – on paper, the Frosty Fest was outlined as a great winter event – activities, food, fun, family activities, music, etc.,” organizers said in a press release.
To be fair, who could have guessed it would snow. In Western New York. In February.
The chamber said it would try to hold the event again next year. A word to the wise: You're probably going to be up against the same problem in 2023.
– Eric DuVall