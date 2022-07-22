The lighter side of the news: Some are left in the dark; others live in the Dark Ages

Kathy Hochul is the first woman to serve as New York's governor, and she's running to become the first woman elected to the post.

Sexist comments, it seems, come with the territory.

Take an interview that Greg Kelly, a host on the conservative TV channel Newsmax, conducted recently with Hochul's Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

“Kathy Hochul has not really done much of anything other than, I’m sorry, but be somebody’s wife,” Kelly said, according to the New York Post and other outlets that covered the exchange.

Zeldin, sidestepping the insult, replied, "She’s in over her head. She’s been a walking identity crisis.”

Kelly soon came under fire on social media for diminishing the governor's achievements. She's an attorney who served years as lieutenant governor, a member of Congress, Erie County clerk and Hamburg Town Board member.

Also, Kelly's remark didn't make sense because New York's governor is far better known than her husband, Bill, a lawyer for Delaware North, described warmly by the Post as a "relatively obscure former federal prosecutor."

And critics blasted Zeldin for not responding forcefully to Kelly's demeaning comment.

Zeldin later posted a Twitter thread repeating his campaign attacks against Hochul before adding, "The issue isn’t that she has never held positions of power. The issue is that she has been a disaster."

Hochul kept her response succinct:

"If you’re looking for a label to give me, you can just call me 'Governor.' "

– Stephen T. Watson

Looking for the bright light of justice

When it comes to legal matters, a lot of people can easily feel like they’re in the dark.

But that’s not usually the case for the judge, lawyers and courthouse staff.

Yet that was the situation Thursday morning at the Robert H. Jackson Federal Courthouse in downtown Buffalo. With just minutes to go before the start of hearings, staff members were unable to get the lights on in the fifth-floor courtroom where Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford would be sentencing two defendants who pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the wide-ranging Robert C. Morgan mortgage fraud case.

So rather than hold up the hearings, Wolford moved the proceedings to an empty courtroom on the sixth floor. The lawyers, defendant, staff and judge picked up their briefcases and papers, and shuffled up one level.

And then they heard the repeated clicking sound emanating from the lights in the ceiling above them.

“We’ve got to be able to find a courtroom somewhere that works,” Wolford said, looking up at the ceiling in frustration. “How much did this courthouse cost?”

A lot, Your Honor.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

'Taco Tape,' take two

Earlier this year, some college students from Baltimore gained a lot of media attention for an idea they had for edible tape.

They touted their "Tastee Tape" as perfect for keeping burritos and other wrapped sandwiches from coming apart and making a mess.

This prompted Buffalo's Shasti O'Leary Soudant to tweet:

"Imagine discovering that a bunch of Johns Hopkins students have gotten famous by pilfering an idea my daughter won the Buffalo Invention Convention with when she was 10 years old."

She included a 2013 Buffalo News photo showing her daughter, Ruby, holding a taped-together, soft-shell taco in one hand and a first-place trophy in the other hand.

Ruby Soudant, now 19, said the idea was born out of her frustration at tacos falling apart in her child-size hands.

She first tried using strips of fruit leather before her father, Jethro Soudant, helped her with a recipe for edible tape. The cutline on The News photo states "Taco Tape" was made with mango paste, cayenne pepper and chipotle chili spice.

Soudant said a lot of people urged her to try to patent her innovation – something the Johns Hopkins team is starting to do – but she wasn't interested and still doesn't regret her decision.

"I think, honestly, it would have put a bit too much stress on my 10-year-old brain," she said, laughing.

She said she learned about "Tastee Tape" from a childhood friend, who sent her a link with the comment, "This is very familiar."

Soudant said she wasn't annoyed by the sticky coincidence and she won't mind even if she sees the competing product on a store shelf some day.

"I put that out there into the world first," Soudant said, "and I think that's enough for me."

– Stephen T. Watson