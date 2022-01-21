The lighter side of The News: Snow prayers answered, and a Covid 'scare'

Poloncarz makes it official; he doesn't have Covid

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz doesn't have Covid-19. He's never had Covid-19.

So don't believe everything you read on the internet.

At the county executive's last weekly Covid-19 news briefing, he responded to rumors that he missed giving his weekly Covid briefing the week before because he was out sick with the virus, but was spotted attending the Bills' playoff game against the New England Patriots.

"I have never had Covid, to my knowledge," he said. "If I did have Covid, I'll let the public know about it. I mean, it's nothing to be ashamed of."

Poloncarz, who has been tested often, said he missed the prior week's briefing because he and the health commissioner were just busy, and there's nothing more to it.

He also took a moment to congratulate the Bills for their victory.

"To the team, Josh Allen and everyone else, great job destroying the Patriots. Very happy to say that."

– Sandra Tan

