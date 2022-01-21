The lighter side of The News: Snow prayers answered, and a Covid 'scare'

To WNY's chagrin, bishop's snow prayers are answered
It took a full year, but Bishop Michael W. Fisher of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese finally got an answer to his prayers for a worthy Buffalo snowfall.
Fisher spent most of his life in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., region, where snowstorms of more than a couple of inches are not very common. So, Fisher was a little giddy when parts of Western New York received more than 2 feet of snow on Monday.
“Winter has certainly made itself known these past several days and I’m learning what it means to be a true Buffalonian,” he said at a kick-off event Wednesday for the 2022 Catholic Charities Appeal. “You’re probably going to roll your eyes, but I’ve been praying for snow like this since I arrived.”
Fisher celebrated his first year as 15th Buffalo bishop on Jan. 15, and he was impressed by how well area residents seemed to shake off the storm.
“I can say one thing,” he added. “I think you Buffalonians don’t scare too easily when the snow starts falling.”
After this weekend, here's hoping he prays for some warmer temperatures.
– Jay Tokasz
Poloncarz makes it official; he doesn't have Covid
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz doesn't have Covid-19. He's never had Covid-19.
So don't believe everything you read on the internet.
At the county executive's last weekly Covid-19 news briefing, he responded to rumors that he missed giving his weekly Covid briefing the week before because he was out sick with the virus, but was spotted attending the Bills' playoff game against the New England Patriots.
"I have never had Covid, to my knowledge," he said. "If I did have Covid, I'll let the public know about it. I mean, it's nothing to be ashamed of."
Poloncarz, who has been tested often, said he missed the prior week's briefing because he and the health commissioner were just busy, and there's nothing more to it.
He also took a moment to congratulate the Bills for their victory.
"To the team, Josh Allen and everyone else, great job destroying the Patriots. Very happy to say that."
– Sandra Tan
Schumer to Bills fans: Take the over
Sen. Charles Schumer showed up at General Motors' Lockport plant on Friday, ready to hail a big new investment by the automaker.
But he also had a Sunday event on his mind.
Wearing a Bills hat, Schumer worked the crowd and then stepped to the microphone to answer the question sports pundits everywhere are debating as the Bills prepare to play the Chiefs.
"Let me tell you something: When it's Allen vs. Mahomes, I'm with Allen," he said. "Bills by a billion!"
– Matt Glynn