The lighter side of The News: Sheep on the lam, a familiar complaint and the key to a happy marriage

When a sheep got loose recently, in West Seneca, the West Seneca police, famous for their wacky social media postings, had a wooly good time with this episode of Law and Order: SV Ewe.

On the afternoon of April 30, West Seneca cops got a call from the SPCA asking for help rounding up an escaped sheep.

Police sprung to action, chasing after the wily, wooly creature as it jumped into Cayuga Creek and then into traffic on Union Road.

The police released a two-minute video of the caper made up of body cam footage and cellphone video. The soundtrack was the "William Tell Overture."

"Don't do it!" one of the cops can be heard as the sheep darts into traffic.

Later an officer can be heard alerting the others: "The sheep's in Cheektowaga by the Polish Villa."

That's where they end up wrangling the runaway sheep – in the bushes outside the restaurant.

On May 10, the West Seneca police shared an update from the SPCA: "Our mystery sheep is doing great and also expecting in June of 2022! Then she will be up for adoption. We decided not to press charges for fleeing and her illegal Ewe-turns."

– Maki Becker

A new level of hypocrisy

It was March 2010, and the congressman who represented a large swath of the Southern Tier, Democrat Eric Massa, had just resigned under a cloud of scandal.

An up-and-coming Republican, Corning Mayor Tom Reed, who already was gunning for Massa's seat, had some harsh words for Massa's decision to resign in the midst of his term. That's because Massa's move created the need for a special election to replace him.

Reed, according to a Politico report from the time unearthed this week by WIVB's Nick Veronica, put the cost of this special vote at about $700,000. Reed noted Massa had $644,000 in his campaign coffers at the end of 2009.

"He caused the need for a special election, he should pay for it," Reed said.

Interesting idea.

Some of you might recognize Reed's name. He went on to win that congressional seat in 2010, and held onto it until this week, when he – stop us if you've heard this one before – resigned under a cloud of scandal before his term ends in January.

He said the timing was right to take a lobbying and public relations job and doubted he'd get anything done in Congress the rest of this year.

Reed has $116,230 on hand in his campaign account, federal records show.

The state Board of Elections should be getting a check for that amount in the mail any day now, right?

– Stephen T. Watson

Dear? I have some bad news ...

Having your car stolen is no laughing matter. Neither is hearing that the person who stole the car crashed it after a joy ride that was captured on video.

And yet Assemblyman Andrew Goodell managed to inject just a whiff of whimsy into what happened to him this week in Albany.

According to the New York Post, the Chautauqua County Republican became the victim of grand theft auto this week when his 2009 BMW was stolen from a Capitol garage.

The thief had his fun for a while, much of it captured on video, before crashing into another vehicle and high-tailing it out of there on foot. The police have not yet found the person behind the heist.

As for how the car was stolen, it turns out Goodell made the mistake that many small town residents before him have made in the big city: He left the keys in it.

And, according to the Post, Goodell's wife was pleased to offer her thoughts on that decision: “ ‘You’re an idiot and I told you so.’ ”

