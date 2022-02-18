The lighter side of The News: Schumer goes meta; Hardwick thinks outside the envelope

The Comptroller's Office is responsible for paying all county vendors, so Hardwick couldn't wait until new envelopes were printed with his name on them. Neither could he use generic Erie County envelopes for vendor payments because Comptroller's Office envelopes are designed so that printed check addresses show through a specific envelope window.

Lucky for him, 180,000 Comptroller's Office check envelopes were lying around — all with Mychajliw's name on them.

When Jessica Schuster, Hardwick's chief of staff, mentioned that's all the office had, she said Hardwick told her to go ahead and use them. They started using them several weeks ago, she said. If any vendors noticed the difference, she said, none of them have complained. They still got their money.

Schuster did suggest ordering some labels to cover the return addresses with Hardwick's name, but Hardwick said it was a waste of money.

"How ironic that Kevin ran his campaign on how he’s not Stefan, and now here he is using his envelopes," she said.

– Sandra Tan

Gone, but never forgotten