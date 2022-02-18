 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The lighter side of The News: Schumer goes meta; Hardwick thinks outside the envelope
0 comments

LOCAL BUFF STATE GRADUATION GEE

Sen. Charles E. Schumer speaks during the 2006 commencement at SUNY Buffalo State. That's one of many appearances he's made a college graduations across the state, as recently noted by HBO's John Oliver.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo

Tale as old as time ... or at least as old as Schumer

As we've long observed in this column, Sen. Chuck Schumer dives into college graduation season with the same enthusiasm with which Bills Mafia greets NFL opening weekend.

Schumer is well-known for inviting himself to as many commencement ceremonies at New York colleges and universities as possible to give the same essential speech at each one.

It centers on the life lesson he learned when he gave up a scholarship promising a year of free international travel to stay with his girlfriend – only to have her promptly dump him.

The first grads to hear this story are old enough by now to have kids in college. Some apparently have followed Schumer into politics, too, as we learned this week at the State Democratic Convention in Manhattan.

"How many of you have been to a graduation ceremony where I spoke?" Schumer asked the crowd Thursday morning, per WNYC/Gothamist's Jon Campbell.

Hands shot up all over the convention hall, Campbell reported.

"So you know I didn't get the girl," Schumer said.

Campbell's tweet prompted this memory from WICZ-TV reporter Amy Hogan: 

"During my graduation, someone yelled 'Spoiler! He chose the girl!' Unfazed, Schumer just said 'Oh, ho! I'm not there yet!' and kept going..."

– Stephen T. Watson

The envelope please

Erie County Legislature Kevin Hardwick may have spent his entire campaign for Erie County comptroller talking about how he was the opposite of then-incumbent Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the mail he's sending out.

It seems that prior to Hardwick coming into office in January, his staff had placed an order for new letterhead, business cards and envelopes. But unbeknownst to the staff, the county printer's contract had expired, so all orders for new stationery were held up. Hardwick's staff is still waiting.

The Comptroller's Office is responsible for paying all county vendors, so Hardwick couldn't wait until new envelopes were printed with his name on them. Neither could he use generic Erie County envelopes for vendor payments because Comptroller's Office envelopes are designed so that printed check addresses show through a specific envelope window.

Lucky for him, 180,000 Comptroller's Office check envelopes were lying around — all with Mychajliw's name on them.

When Jessica Schuster, Hardwick's chief of staff, mentioned that's all the office had, she said Hardwick told her to go ahead and use them. They started using them several weeks ago, she said. If any vendors noticed the difference, she said, none of them have complained. They still got their money.

Schuster did suggest ordering some labels to cover the return addresses with Hardwick's name, but Hardwick said it was a waste of money.

"How ironic that Kevin ran his campaign on how he’s not Stefan, and now here he is using his envelopes," she said.

– Sandra Tan

Gone, but never forgotten

Less than two weeks after he joined The Buffalo News as an assistant city editor, Eric DuVall was asked to edit this column. The next day, he sent this email to his colleagues:

"So if that feature is up for grabs I’d love to take ownership of it. That was fun to edit and I think I’ve got a good tone for it."

Indeed he did.

DuVall injected his own brand of snarcasm – snark mixed with sarcasm – to Off Main Street, the column of (occasionally) whimsical items that has been a part of The News for nearly 30 years. He especially loved a good Buffalo Bills item. In the week after the Bills' crushing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he used the column for a collection of them in a hopeful effort to give fans a reason to smile.

DuVall died unexpectedly last weekend, the day his final Off Main Street column appeared in the newspaper.

Knowing him, he probably would have found something funny to say about that.

We can't. We will miss him.

