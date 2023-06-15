Rare real estate listing

In the market for a school?

The Depew High School Class of 2023 has you covered.

For its senior prank, the graduating class put a for sale sign out in front of the school.

To attract potential buyers, the students highlighted some of the building's desirable features on the sign, which reads:

SCHOOL FOR SALE

87 ROOMS W/POOL

LARGE DINING AREA

CLASS OF 23 REALTORS

No one had reached out by Friday with serious inquiries, Depew High School Principal James Lupini said, but plenty of jokes have followed.

"Very, very funny, absolutely harmless and well thought out so that everybody can have a good time," Lupini said.

The students enlisted help with the prank from the school resource officer and custodial staff, the principal said.

"Our kids couldn't possibly be more awesome kids," he said. "They're creative. They're also organized. They make sure that everything is done correctly with no intended consequences. They do it so respectfully. And then, when the time came to clean up, they all pitched in. We couldn't be happier or more fortunate to have the kids we have here."

Class of '24, you are now on the clock – and it would be best to stay that way till next June. Administrators and the School Board might not be as amused with a similar stunt come fall.

– Natalie Brophy

This tweet was a hoot

The Amherst Police Department was founded in 1923 and is celebrating its centennial in a variety of ways.

One of them is to share memorable moments in department history on Twitter.

It will be tough to top the one posted Thursday about an incident from 1945.

According to the news article in the tweet, Desk Sgt. Charles "Bud" Leedham had developed a relationship with a frequent visitor to the department's Williamsville headquarters: an owl fond of hooting while Needham was on duty.

"Some nights the policeman and the owl have quite a conversation about one thing and another," says the article, from an unidentified publication.

Added Leedham in the article: "He comes around almost every night and starts calling out there. So, if I'm not too busy, I hoot right back and he seems to like it."

Incidentally, the headline on the article was "Hooted Cop Hoots Hooter Right Back."

We can't wait for the next tweet.

Speaking of cliffhangers ...

The University at Buffalo's research on cliffhangers was shared with a news release.

Bert Gambini, longtime WBFO-FM journalist turned UB News content manager, introduced results of a 500-person assessment of written story conclusions in clever fashion.

He titled the recent release, "UB study finds that cliffhangers keep audiences ... (to be continued)"

School researchers embarked on the study because limited research existed about the effectiveness of cliffhangers, intended to leave the audience desiring the next installment.

Lead researcher Katherine Schibler, a UB graduate school student, and co-authors Melanie Green and Lindsay Hahn, professor and assistant professor of communication, respectively, determined that cliffhangers were not less enjoyable than positive endings or more enjoyable than negative endings.

In other words, they keep audiences hungry for more without sacrificing significant enjoyment.

Sounds like Off Main Street, which will be back again next week.

– Ben Tsujimoto