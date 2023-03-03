Identical Cozenses

Everyone was having a good time at KeyBank Center on Sunday, when the Buffalo Sabres cruised to a matinee, 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals.

That certainly included forward Dylan Cozens, who recorded his first career hat trick. Micheline Veluvolu, who was there shooting pictures for the Olean Times-Herald, captured the sheer joy on Cozens' face in an image she posted to Twitter.

But Cozens wasn't the only one overjoyed to see him score his third goal of the game.

The photo captured a front-row fan, wearing the same retro Goathead jersey as Cozens and his teammates, reacting with a Bills-win-the-Super-Bowl kind of energy.

Veluvolu, also the team photographer for the Rochester Americans, shared the photo with the observation: "Who is more excited… Dylan Cozens, or the men behind him!?"

I’m the men behind him 🥴🥴 https://t.co/1HoFhqzoPb — Goon (@TonyDeanPuleo) February 26, 2023

Veluvolu told us she wrote "men" because she didn't want to single out the guy who is, clearly, the centerpiece of the photo because "his face mirrors Dylan Cozens' face."

She likes taking photos from that angle at the arena because, she said, "I love getting the fans in the background."

And, as often happens, the subject of the photo found the post.

"I'm the men behind him," @TonyDeanPuleo quipped, sheepishly.

– Stephen T. Watson

Sign here

It's a sure sign of the times when a sign is monumental.

That's the way Mount Aaron Baptist Church's pastor, Rev. Dwayne Jones, described the proposed new "electronic message center" sign that his church wants to put up at 540 Genesee St.

Jones told the Buffalo Planning Board this week that the digital message board embedded in a larger sign between two 8-foot-tall pillars would allow the church to more easily promote activities and communicate with the community.

"Our church and community center is like a light for the Genesee area," Jones said. "This sign will help us get our message more clearly to the community."

He noted that "a lot of people there don't have internet, and some don't even have cellphones," so "this sign is monumental."

Planning Board Chairman James Morrell picked up on that repeated message, with its unintentional pun about the type of sign.

"You heard the pastor," he told the panel members after they backed a special-use permit. "It's monumental, and it's a monument sign."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Hope he got the check first

Before agreeing to any state funds for local communities, Gov. Kathy Hochul might need to start doing a little more vetting.

On Friday, she traveled to Cohoes north of Albany where she announced that city would receive $10 million as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. According to News 10 ABC, Cohoes has been seeking funding to restore the city’s library and historic music hall, receiving multiple grants over the past year for repairs.

According to reporter Jon Campbell of radio station WNYC, after getting the news from Hochul, who makes no secret of her love of and loyalty to the Buffalo Bills, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler chose to tell her that he’s a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan.

You know, the Chiefs. The team that knocked the Bills out of the playoffs after the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

According to Campbell, upon hearing this, "Hochul put her head in her hands."