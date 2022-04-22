The lighter side of The News: Puck luck; flight or fight; a date with history

The agony and the ecstasy

The dread filled Bob Zielonka almost immediately after he hit "place bet."

Zielonka wanted to make a $2.50 wager on Thursday night's Buffalo Sabres-New Jersey Devils game.

Before he had his coffee Thursday morning, Zielonka placed a bet on the Sabres to win and Kyle Okposo to score the first goal.

By mistake, he plopped down $250.

"I thought, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no. What did I do?' " he said.

He searched the app's help section to find out if he could cancel is bet. He Googled "can I cancel a Caesars bet?"

He was stuck.

But in the end, luck was on his side: The mistaken wager won him $10,250.

He picked Okposo because he had won $80 on a similar bet involving the Sabres forward a few weeks ago.

Zielonka said he typically makes around 10 small bets for every Sabres game, spending about $20 or $25. Before this, the most he had ever won on any single bet was $400.

As far as his winnings, a little will go to a night on the town, maybe some dresses for his wife and a new Sabres jersey, he said. But the cash won't be spent all on fun.

There's a dishwasher and a replacement lawn mower on the way, too.

– Aaron Besecker

A slide into chaos

An unusual incident occurred Tuesday on an American Airlines plane at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown – a passenger on the flight intended for Chicago – tweeted his own live coverage.

Cynthia McKnight, a 24-year-old Sacramento woman, was arrested by NFTA police after opening the main boarding door of the plane. She faces several charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespassing and criminal mischief.

But Brown's recount, which included an image of the emergency slide deployed, painted a more vivid picture. He Tweeted: "Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice 👍🏼"

Brown's sense of humor unfolded further in the engagement below the initial Tweet. Twitter user @Sonkbud alerted Brown that the inflation valves that fill the emergency slide are made in Orchard Park, a short drive from the Bills' stadium.

Brown responded: "Well, they work," with a laughing emoji.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Save the date, redux

Last week in this space, we wondered whether the Orchard Park Town Board understood the significance of considering legislation related to marijuana on April 20. As we noted, the date is sometimes known as the unofficial marijuana holiday, which may or may not be related to a group of high schoolers in the 1970s smoking marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m.

We have no doubt that state Sen. Andrew Gounardes gets it.

The Brooklyn Democrat, who supported the law legalizing pot, shared a statement this week in which he also shared his support for bill S6193A commemorating the state constitution on that date.

He also may have had something else on his mind.

"It is high time that New York State recognizes the importance of our state's constitutional history and celebrates April 20th as New York Constitution Day," he said in a statement that was published by the Brooklyn Eagle. "Not commemorating this crucial period of our New York's origins is a chronic failure of civic education. Let me be blunt, it's time to pass S6193A."

We take no position on the legislation, but we applaud the senator's pun game.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

