The lighter side of The News: Pierogi pride, the age of reason and clap confusion

Mój Boże! Buffalo wing pierogis?
Like many U.S. politicians, Gov. Kathy Hochul has gone out of her way in recent days to show support for Ukraine, halting state business with Russia and making clear that New York State will welcome Ukrainian refugees.
But as is her way, Hochul last Wednesday evening offered support for Ukrainians that was symbolic as well as substantive.
She traveled to Veselka, a legendary Ukrainian restaurant on New York's East Village, for dinner.
And what did the Buffalo-born governor order? Buffalo wing pierogis.
Yes, Buffalo wing pierogis.
A photo provided by Hochul's office shows her dining with Jason Birchard, Veselka's owner. The plate in front of the governor is piled with pierogis, celery, wing sauce and something that resembles blue cheese dressing.
Or is it sour cream?
– Jerry Zremski
A good 'no comment'
Canisius College’s new president-elect, DePaul University Vice President Steve Stoute, is being celebrated as the first person of color and the youngest chosen to lead the college in its 150-year history, a passionate advocate of Catholic higher education and a well-rounded leader with degrees in business administration, sports science and law.
He's also pretty funny.
At a recent news conference announcing his selection as Canisius’ 25th president effective July 1, Stoute displayed his sense of humor when a reporter asked, “Since you’ll be the youngest president, can you tell us your age?”
“I am 41 and a quarter,” Stoute replied.
The reporter then asked about Stoute’s two young daughters, who were present at the event along with his wife, Alison.
“Isabelle is 5 and will be 6 in a few weeks, and Genevieve is 4,” he said. Then he added, “I will not tell you my wife’s age. I’m a smart man.”
– Janet Gramza
Stand up, sit down, clap, clap, clap
Given his position, it was a given that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer would get some camera time Tuesday when President Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
He probably would have preferred that it didn't lead to a night of mocking on social media.
Given the nature of the speech and the polarized condition of the nation, partisan applause has become a feature of the evening. You know the drill: Republican president says things Republicans like, they stand up and clap while Democrats sit on their hands, and vice versa.
So when Democrat Biden said a tax cut passed by the previous administration benefited the wealthy, a chorus of boos from Republicans followed.
Schumer jumped up when the boos started, got his hands clap-ready, and then quickly sat down when no one else rose. Then Biden quickly said his American Rescue Plan helped working people, Schumer and a whole herd of Democrats rose and applauded.
All of this was caught on camera and immediately drew a host of responses on Twitter, some profane, some hilarious. (You know: Twitter.)
Politico writer Burgess Everett found Schumer afterward and told him his almost-one-man-ovation had gone viral. Schumer's response is applause worthy: "Oh no. Really?"