The lighter side of The News: Pierogi pride, the age of reason and clap confusion

He's also pretty funny.

At a recent news conference announcing his selection as Canisius’ 25th president effective July 1, Stoute displayed his sense of humor when a reporter asked, “Since you’ll be the youngest president, can you tell us your age?”

“I am 41 and a quarter,” Stoute replied.

The reporter then asked about Stoute’s two young daughters, who were present at the event along with his wife, Alison.

“Isabelle is 5 and will be 6 in a few weeks, and Genevieve is 4,” he said. Then he added, “I will not tell you my wife’s age. I’m a smart man.”

– Janet Gramza

Stand up, sit down, clap, clap, clap

Given his position, it was a given that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer would get some camera time Tuesday when President Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

He probably would have preferred that it didn't lead to a night of mocking on social media.