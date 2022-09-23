The lighter side of The News: Orlovsky goes rogue; The Bills come due for Trump; Prime time for local butchers

Yep. He went there

Bills fans, as usual, found lots of reasons to not like the national broadcast of the team's 41-7 "Monday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans.

The analysts talked too much. ESPN kept using a split screen showing a different game that Buffalo fans could not possibly have cared less about.

But the low point had to be a single comment made by analyst Dan Orlovsky during garbage time when the game was so out of reach that key starters were given a rest.

Orlovsky's crime: favoring the wrong dip.

When the conversation turned to chicken wings – as it often does during Bills games – the former quarterback-turned-analyst said: “I think blue cheese is disgusting. I like ranch.”

That sound you heard was a collective gasp in bars and living rooms around Western New York.

– Alan Pergament

His name is 'Blitzer,' after all

There's no escaping the Bills this time of year.

CNN anchor and Kenmore West alumnus Wolf Blitzer was asking a panel of experts about the week's developments regarding former President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon on his show "The Situation Room."

Blitzer, a die-hard Bills fan who often posts photos of himself wearing a Bills jersey and cheering for his hometown team, asked State Attorney for Palm Beach County David Aronberg regarding the appeals court ruling on allowing the Justice Department to continue reviewing classified material found at Mar-a-Lago.

"How big of a win is this for the justice department?" Blitzer asked.

"Wolf, this is like what your Bills did to the Titans on Sunday. That big a win," Aronberg replied.

Give Blitzer credit for not just yelling "Go Bills!" there.

– Maki Becker

A cut above

An event to be held Monday in the Albany area is a reminder that football is on the minds of many, but there are other athletic competitions going on.

Like cutting beef, for example.

A pair of Western New Yorkers will join butchers from all over New York in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at 1 p.m. Monday in the Clifton Park Ice Rink.

Texas Roadhouse butchers Ryan Flatley (Tonawanda) and Zac Townsend (Cheektowaga) are among 15 people who will demonstrate their skills.

According to a news release, it works like this: "Each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees."

Those who make it to the national championship in March have a chance to win $25,000 and be crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

Here's hoping one of our local guys makes the cut.