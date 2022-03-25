The lighter side of The News: No more screen time; naming frenzy; who's the boss?

Breaking up with Zoom

With a few exceptions last summer, Buffalo Planning Board meetings have been virtual for two years, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. This past week, the board finally met in person.

It didn't take long for members to forget where they were.

When voting to approve minutes from the last meeting, board chairman James Morrell said, "All in favor? I, James," stating his first name clearly for the secretary to record, as he's done for the past 24 months.

"Oh, wait, I don't have to say that," Morrell chuckled. "I gotta get my bearings here. I’m used to looking at a screen."

– Jonathan Epstein

What, no Shredd and Ragan?

Sunnking, an electronics recycling company in Brockport, has decided to name its electronics shredder, which destroys more than 10 million pounds of devices every year.

Proving that some people have too much time on their hands, Sunnking offers a live camera feed of the shredder, which the company says has been viewed for more than 500 hours since its launch in August.