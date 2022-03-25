The lighter side of The News: No more screen time; naming frenzy; who's the boss?

Breaking up with Zoom
With a few exceptions last summer, Buffalo Planning Board meetings have been virtual for two years, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. This past week, the board finally met in person.
It didn't take long for members to forget where they were.
When voting to approve minutes from the last meeting, board chairman James Morrell said, "All in favor? I, James," stating his first name clearly for the secretary to record, as he's done for the past 24 months.
"Oh, wait, I don't have to say that," Morrell chuckled. "I gotta get my bearings here. I’m used to looking at a screen."
– Jonathan Epstein
What, no Shredd and Ragan?
Sunnking, an electronics recycling company in Brockport, has decided to name its electronics shredder, which destroys more than 10 million pounds of devices every year.
Proving that some people have too much time on their hands, Sunnking offers a live camera feed of the shredder, which the company says has been viewed for more than 500 hours since its launch in August.
"Watch Your Device Get Destroyed" is Sunnking's slogan for the shredcam.
The company asked for naming nominations online. It received more than 200 suggestions, and the company chose five finalists for an online vote that ends April 13.
The finalists: Shreddie Van Halen, Shreddy Krueger, Slim Shreddy, Sir Chomps-a-Lot and Shreddy Munster.
But, leaving itself open to criticism, Sunnking listed on its website the suggested names that didn't make it to the final vote.
Depending on your taste, you might have preferred Shred Rogers, or Judge Shredd, or Shreddy Roosevelt, or Shred Said Fred, or Shreddy Prinze Jr., or Nom Nom Nom.
Or Shredward Scissorhands, or Arnold Shreddzenegger, or – in a nod to the Sabres' goalie of the future – Ukko-Shredda Luukkonen.
Someone also suggested Mother-in-Law.
– Thomas Prohaska
Meet the Boss
Frank Ewing, the CEO of AML RightSource, brought along his family to a big jobs announcement, which included a visit from Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Ewing's company is expanding at the Seneca One tower. Before the event, Ewing's 5-year-old daughter asked him what a governor is.
"It's kind of like the boss of your state," Ewing told her.
His daughter responded: "I thought you were the boss."
Ewing explained to her more about what a governor does, and his daughter followed up with: "When I meet the governor, should I bow?"
No such formalities were necessary.
Hochul greeted Ewing's family afterward and even picked up Ewing's younger daughter for a hello.
– Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn