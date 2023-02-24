Deflating news

The Twitter alert started out plausibly.

Almost two months after the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome deflated in the Buffalo blizzard, and one week after it reopened, @TOTParksandRec on Thursday warned that the dome had frozen over in the ice storm and "is once again on the brink of total collapse."

"We urgently need residents w/large ladders (>20 ft) to help us keep the Dome standing," the post went on.

Hmm, seems like a liability issue, but OK.

"We also need ~30 hair dryers to de-ice the blowers. Please meet @ the Grill ASAP," it concluded.

ATTN:Due to icy conditions, the Golf Dome has fully frozen over and is once again on the brink of total collapse. We urgently need residents w/large ladders (>20 ft) to help us keep the Dome standing. We also need ~30 hair dryers to deice the blowers. Please meet @ the Grill ASAP pic.twitter.com/0qBNNqrVG8 — TownofTonawandaParks&Rec (@TOTParksandRec) February 23, 2023

That's when we realized the account – even though it uses the official logo for the Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department as its Twitter avatar – had just 86 followers. The department's real account, @TonawandaYPR, has more than 1,000.

The dome was fine, of course.

It is not the only time the parody account has tried to fool people. On Feb. 7, for example, after a minor earthquake hit the region, the account also stated the golf dome had collapsed again and, this time, claimed the town would not repair it.

It is not clear who is behind the fake account, but, based on tweets going back to 2021, the administrator likely has a connection to rec league softball in Tonawanda.

"Only in America!" Supervisor Joe Emminger told us Thursday.

Later that day, the town urged users to follow official Tonawanda accounts and to report fake accounts such as @TOTParksandRec to Twitter.

Please note the official Town accounts:@TonawandaYPR@TownofTonawanda@TTPD Any official updates from the Town will be posted to these accounts. We ask that you unfollow and report fake accounts such as @TOTParksandRec who share misleading and insensitive information. — Town of Tonawanda, New York (@TownofTonawanda) February 23, 2023

– Stephen T. Watson

Weed between the lines

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been a vocal cheerleader for legalized marijuana in New York, an effort that started under the previous administration and is continuing with the slow rollout of retail outlets across the state.

But the question of whether she plans to be a regular, um, customer is becoming an interesting sidelight.

Last week in this space, we told you that Hochul was non-committal on the question of whether she would become known as "Gov. Toke-ul."

“Despite going to school in the ’70s, it’s nothing I ever partook in,” she told WAMC podcast host Alan Chartock, “but I’m not done living yet. So you never know.”

Then this week, while visiting "Just Breathe" – one of the legal first pot shops in Binghamton – Hochul was asked by reporters if she planned to do any, um, shopping while she was there.

“Not today,” she said before the visit. “But I’m gonna drop by. I want them to be successful.”

If that happens, you can be sure she won't say she is "experimenting with marijuana." She'll be "supporting local businesses."