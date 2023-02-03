Supervisor of the Rings

Quoting from "The Lord of the Rings" series is a bad Hobbit – er, habit – for Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Kulpa began his State of the Town address Friday in the Reikart House ballroom by acknowledging his children have urged him to stop sprinkling the nerdy references into his public remarks.

He showed remarkable restraint for nearly the full, 30-minute presentation before coming to his conclusion.

"Somebody told me, 'Wow, when you guys take flight you really soar in Amherst,' " Kulpa recounted. "And I said, 'Yeah, when we take flight, our wings are a hurricane."

At that, a dragon flew across the final PowerPoint slide.

Kulpa, of course, was quoting from "The Hobbit," J.R.R. Tolkien's precursor to his "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. A dragon named Smaug offers this self-description in the book:

"My armor is like tenfold shields, my teeth are swords, my claws spears, the shock of my tail a thunderbolt, my wings a hurricane, and my breath death!"

The dragon apparently threw off Amherst Chamber President and CEO A.J. Baynes.

"You had to get one 'Game of Thrones' reference in there. So good job," Baynes said in thanking Kulpa, referring to another popular fantasy series.

A lesser wordsmith would say this was fitting because these types of speeches can really drag on.

But we would never stoop to that level.

– Stephen T. Watson

A bridge too near

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and its construction contractors clearly know their priorities, especially in Western New York.

Kelly Maloney, a senior project manager for construction manager Gilbane Building Co., told the agency's board that the firm is putting out bid packages for contractors to perform some of the upcoming work at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Bidding has already gone out for the steel and pedestrian bridge construction, but additional packages will "go out on the street" next week for other site work at the waterfront park, as well as for construction of a sledding hill, shoreline reconstruction, landscaping, and a smaller "comfort station." Contractors will have four to five weeks to respond, and then Gilbane will evaluate the proposals before making a choice.

She said the bridge bid went out early, because "steel takes the longest." But she also has another concern in mind.

"I really want it out before all the Bills stuff goes out," she said, referring to the new $1.4 billion football stadium in Orchard Park.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Easy as 1, 2, 3 ...

If there's one thing that Karen Utz has learned in her six months on the job, it's that state government – like her former employer, University at Buffalo – is an alphabet soup of acronyms.

Utz, the new Western New York regional director for Empire State Development Corp. (ESD), stumbled a couple of times over obscure terminology but generally showed her grasp of the letters and meanings Thursday as she spoke to the Western New York chapter of the New York State Commercial Association of Realtors (NYSCAR).

"I’ve learned, between University of Buffalo, and coming to work in government, there’s a lot of acronyms," she said. "I’m still trying to figure most of them out."

There's CFA – the Consolidated Funding Application process that represents the core project funding through the REDC, or Regional Economic Development Council.

There's also the DRI – the $10 million allocations of Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants awarded to municipalities. And the RRP, or Regional Revitalization Partnership.

Don't forget STARTUP-NY, which actually stands for "SUNY Tax-free Areas to Revitalize and Transform Upstate New York." That's the program that allows new companies to partner with colleges and universities – initially only SUNY schools but now private as well – to locate in income tax-free zones to spur economic development. But don't worry, because that's being replaced by the Extended Prosperity and Innovation Campuses, or EPIC, which removes any distinctions between upstate and downstate schools.

Then there's OSWD, which is the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development, being formed this year within ESD. And if that's not enough, just GO-SEMI. That's the Governor's Office of Semiconductor Industry Development.

Whew! TGIF.

– Jonathan D. Epstein