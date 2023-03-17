At least he didn't say 'upstate'

Before he was an actor known for roles in "Stranger Things" "Whiplash" and – perhaps most famously – the 1990s TV show "Mad About You," Paul Reiser was one of the top stand-up comedians around.

He largely left that life behind when the acting bug bit, but he's back at it again and was scheduled to appear Friday night at SUNY Buffalo State.

In an interview earlier this week, he was asked if he had ever been to Buffalo before.

If he has, his previous visit seems to have escaped his memory.

“I cannot recall,” he said. “I think I played somewhere up there years and years ago, but it's been a while. I did go to school in Binghamton, which is like the poor man's Buffalo. If you don't have the fortitude to really make it through a Buffalo winter, you start off with Binghamton. So that was a baby step for me.”

It's hard to decide what to like most about that answer.

– Alan Pergament

Breathe deeply, Buffalo

This might come as news to your nostrils, your sinuses and your uncontrollable urge to rub your eyes, but in 2022 at least, Buffalo was a haven for allergy sufferers.

(We will pause here for a moment to give you a chance to blow your nose. Again.)

We're not making this up. According to an article Thursday in the Washington Post – shared on Twitter by Western New York's own Dave Levinthal, editor-in-chief at Raw Story – Buffalo ranked at the top of the list of the "least challenging places to live with allergies" in the United States.

The article was based on a report from the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America on “allergy capitals.” According to the article, these were the most challenging places to live for those with pollen allergies. The rankings were based on pollen counts and took into account use of over-the-counter medication and the number of allergy physicians in the area.

Sneezeville, U.S.A., was Wichita, Kan., followed by Dallas and Scranton, Pa. Topping the list on the other side were Buffalo, Seattle and Cleveland.

But the study also found that Buffalo had more pollen than all but seven other cities. So what gives? Per the article: "While some of these locations may have had a lot of pollen as well, they also had good access to medicine and specialists to manage symptoms, which are outlined by category in the report."

Maybe this news makes you so happy you could cry. But it's more likely that your eyes are watering.

Flagging interest

The Buffalo Common Council on Twitter shared what at first appeared to be a generic pre-St. Patrick's Day post Thursday afternoon.

An upward shot of the art deco center of Buffalo government was captioned: "Looks like the luck of the Irish is with the City of Buffalo today! City officials gathered outside City Hall this afternoon to raise the Flag of Ireland and kick off the St. Patrick's Day celebrations."

There was one problem: The image shared by the Common Council appeared to show an Italian flag – green, white and red – attached to a pole, situated just above the Ukrainian flag to the left of City Hall. The Irish flag, of course, is a different shade of green, white and orange.

Twitter users in Buffalo piled on the Common Council account for what many believed to be an embarrassing mistake.

"I'm sure Italy appreciates the head start to St. Joseph's day," said one tweeter.

But a Council member reached by The News Friday said the social media image was not recent, and that the flag flying at City Hall is indeed the Irish flag.

Colors can be deceptive, especially in how they're affected by light in photos. One Twitter user, @BuffaloJargon, made a compelling comparison: "This is like the blue dress all over again," referring to the much-disputed viral 2015 image in which people were split between seeing blue and gold.

– Ben Tsujimoto