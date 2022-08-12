The lighter side of The News: Jam, as in traffic; Burned on Twitter; Dogging it; A pun even Schumer couldn't love

Exit light; proceed with caution

When attending government meetings or public functions in Orchard Park, it is best to keep in mind what may be happening at Highmark Stadium.

Sometimes a reminder is in order – especially if the attendees to a meeting might not be the type to follow a particular act.

That’s what the Orchard Park Planning Board must have been thinking, when they sent out their email notice about the board’s Aug. 11 meeting.

In addition to the attached agenda, the email message included this cautionary note:

“Just a friendly reminder: 'Metallica' is playing at the Stadium tomorrow night.”

The note added a suggestion to leave early enough “to allow for traffic that may not be moving very fast.”

You could say that it’s sad but true for people at the meeting, but for them, nothing else matters.

(If you're not a Metallica fan, you likely don't get the previous sentence. Trust us: It's hilarious.)

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Grilled on social media

Gov. Kathy Hochul and/or her communication team thought it would be a good idea this week to post a photo of her on Twitter using a backyard grill with the words "Great day for a barbecue, New York!"

Or, perhaps, it was not the best idea.

Commenters took issue with everything from her white dress, her apron, her choice of words and food and what means she was using to fire up the grill.

"Everyone grills wearing a white dress."

"That is grilling, not barbecuing. And sure, the average person wraps themself up in a white shower curtain before lighting the grill."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Certainly you're not using a gas fueled grill?!?!?!"

"I too am quite the grillmaster and I must say I love your brand new, spotless apron."

Maybe next time just order in.

In the name of the paw

Move over, Paw Patrol.

Meet the West Seneca Police Department.

This summer, West Seneca police officers have been showing their warm and fuzzy side by partnering up with adoptable dogs from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and taking them to community events to help find them permanent homes.

In addition, some officers posed with doggos from Buddy's and kitty cats from the Ten Lives Club for Tailor Mayde Photography, and those photos are now part of a the Police & Rescue Animal Calendar.

The calendars, which will be available in the fall, can be purchased for $15 – with all the money going toward the rescue groups.

Presale purchases can be made at: https://www.tenlivesclub.com

– Maki Becker

The pun of the week

At the other end of the Twitter comment spectrum ...

After a lifetime in public service and with a well-earned reputation for getting media attention, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer knows a good line when he says it.

He also knows a bad pun when he reads it.

As reported by Jon Campbell of WNYC, Schumer was taking about a new semiconductor tax break bill will when he said it would be a “rocket chip” for the upstate economy.

Campbell tweeted that Schumer dramatically rolled his eyes and said: “They wrote it; I read it.”