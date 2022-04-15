The lighter side of The News: In the weed in Orchard Park; a Red scare

Save the date

Orchard Park Town Board members disagree about what to do about the sale of recreational cannabis when it becomes legalized in New York.

But maybe they're having a little fun with when they will decide the question.

To recap, the board recently put off a decision on the controversial matter. Some members think the shops should be treated the way strip clubs or stores that sell "adult" material are and zoned into industrial spaces. But one board member thinks that is short-sighted saying: "The Orchard Park Town Board is considering passing a half-baked – no pun intended – regressive, and unenforceable law concerning the location of cannabis dispensaries in town."

We'll see how this plays out when the board holds its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.

Wednesday is April 20, sometimes written as "4/20," sometimes known as the unofficial marijuana holiday, which may or may not be related to a group of high schoolers in the 1970s smoking marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m.

We're not sure if Town Board members know this, but we'll be checking to see who is chuckling under their breath at next week's meeting.

– Barbara O'Brien

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

From Russia, with disdain

Every one of Western New York's House members, Democrat and Republican alike, won punishment to be proud of this week: "sanctions" from the Russian Federation that will bar them from meandering through Moscow or sunning themselves in Sochi this summer.

Some 398 of the 435 House members – including Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning – were subjected to the sanctions. Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican who plans on running to replace Reed, got sanctioned, too.

“These individuals, including the leadership and committee chairmen of the lower house of the U.S. Congress, are placed on the Russian ‘stop list’ on a permanent basis,” the Russian Foreign Ministry harrumphed in a statement.

The sanctions came in retaliation to one of the Biden administration's moves to punish Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine: sanctions against 398 members of the Duma, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's puppet parliament.

Neither Higgins nor Reed seemed bothered by the sanctions.

"It just shows the bizarre nature of the Russian government under this delusional, paranoid and provocative president, Vladimir Putin," Higgins said.

Meanwhile, Reed said: "Being put on this permanent ‘stop list’ by a dictator like Putin can only be seen as a badge of honor."

Russia chose not to so honor nearly 40 lawmakers, but there seemed to be little rhyme or reason to the list of those lawmakers who would still be welcomed with open arms by the Kremlin. Some lawmakers who have made comments seemingly sympathetic to Russia – such as Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – got sanctioned. But for no apparent reason, two New York Democrats – Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks of New York City – were left off the list.

– Jerry Zremski

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Barbara O'Brien Reporter I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County. Follow Barbara O'Brien Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today