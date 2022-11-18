The lighter side of The News: Full moon in Orchard Park; Missed target; A colorful event

And now, the nudes

Viewers of one local newscast last week got to see a whole new side of the Buffalo Bills.

The station was conducting an interview in the team's locker room. The camera was focused on the face of a player speaking into a microphone.

Nothing unusual about that, right?

But ... let's just take a peek at what was happening in the background of the shot.

There, a player with his back to the camera stood at his locker, wearing nothing but his birthday suit.

No one who conducted the interview and no one who prepared it for broadcast noticed.

But people watching on TV certainly did.

"Buffalo News Stations, who’s getting fired tonight???" @reallyytayy wrote on Twitter, where she posted screen shots from the segment without naming the station.

The post drew numerous, gleeful responses, with some trying to identify the butt in question.

"God Bless America. This is the coverage that we need," went one. "You say fired. I hear promoted," went another.

Perhaps Jeff Russo, an anchor and reporter at WKBW, put it best in his own tweet.

"If the other stations in town can cut down on the nudity in newscasts that would be great," he wrote. "Was greeted at home by my 8-year-old daughter saying her friend told her there was a butt on TV. Then she asked if it was me."

– Stephen T. Watson

Now THAT is upstate

The promise of a big, lake-effect storm always brings national attention to Buffalo, and this week is no different.

The Weather Channel, NBC News and other news organizations have sent crews out here for breathless reporting on all the snow coming our way.

We appreciate the interest in our fair city. Especially if they can find our city.

During a segment on Thursday's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" on NBC, a "Breaking News" alert that trumpeted "Winter Storm State of Emergency" was laid over a map of New York state.

An arrow was lodged at the center of a circular target labeled "Buffalo" – except the bull's-eye was nowhere near us.

Instead, NBC located it somewhere over Watertown, at the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

Sharp-eyed viewers were quick to point out the geographical error.

"That’s not where Buffalo is, @NBCNews," Omar Fetouh wrote on Twitter.

One wit replied, "It was snowing so bad they couldn't see."

Another Twitter user named Tim begged WGRZ meteorologist Elyse Smith to help her parent network find Buffalo.

Elyse please help those at NBC news where Buffalo is. pic.twitter.com/78y6qIEVmD — Tim (@ubbull86) November 17, 2022

"Well, guess the Lake Effect wind blew Buffalo about 200 miles to the northeast. Freaking awesome geniuses," Brett Carruthers observed.

– Stephen T. Watson

In the weed

You've almost certainly heard of Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. You've probably also heard of Small Business Saturday (the next day) and Cyber Monday (for online sales).

Apparently, the cannabis industry doesn't want to miss out on the commercial fun. So here comes Green Wednesday – which, according to Weedmaps, is "one of the biggest days for cannabis deals and sales."

Weedmaps – the leading online marketplace for cannabis businesses, consumers and doctors – recently analyzed more than 1 million holiday shopping transactions from last year, and found some cannabis shopping trends.

For example, there was an increase of 167% in orders that used promotional codes. More than 3 million monthly active users placed orders from the "Emerging East" states, including New York, with 40% more sales during the holidays. And cannabis flower was the most popular product sold in the Emerging East, tallying 58% of all sales.

Alas, industry advocates may have missed out an opportunity for catchy alliteration. They should have called it Weed Wednesday.

– Jonathan D. Epstein