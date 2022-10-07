The lighter side of The News: Fritter felony; A sour Lemmon?; Premature pot harvest

The flying, vanishing doughnut

Our best guess? Tim Hortons was testing out a doughnut delivery drone.

It was around 11:30 a.m. or noon Wednesday and Rob Hackford, a multiskilled journalist with WGRZ-TV, had just finished interviewing Common Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. about Buffalo's snowplowing plans. He was sitting in his car on Tonawanda Street, near Riverside Park, preparing to get footage of nearby bus stops when, he said, "I heard a thud and I jumped in my seat."

He got out and looked around before glancing down at the front windshield, where he saw an apple fritter resting in the bottom corner and smeared glaze where it had struck the glass.

"I'm like, 'What the heck?' " Hackford told us, noting there was no obvious source of the flying fritter.

He took some photos of the crime scene and went off to the bus stops. Here's where the story gets weirder: "It was gone when I came back."

Hackford still doesn't know whether the fritter plopped onto his car on accident or on purpose.

When he shared this news on Twitter, he asked: "Why me? And why waste a perfectly good apple fritter?"

Whoever threw this donut at me while parked and sitting in my @WGRZ car on Tonawanda Street… I have two questions. Why me? And why waste a perfectly good apple fritter? #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/rbJNgOgHQn — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) October 5, 2022

Friends on the site comforted Hackford.

"Donut mess with Rob. Stop frittering away your time. Did your eyes glaze over?" wrote Ryan Whalen of Spectrum News.

"Glazed and confused," Hackford replied. "I'd call it cruller and unusual punishment."

– Stephen T. Watson

Jack Lemmon squeezes Burt Reynolds

Social media is great for excavating movie clips, images and other relics of the past.

This week brought another prime example with, naturally, a Buffalo connection.

On June 7, 1982, Jack Lemmon wrote a note to his buddy and fellow actor Burt Reynolds, according to a copy shared on the @MichaelWarbur17 Twitter account.

Lemmon, who died in 2001, began his note to Reynolds with the greeting, "Dear Person," before getting to the part that caught our eye.

"It has come to my attention that you sent a contribution of $10,000 to the Jack Lemmon Burn Center in the Children's Hospital of Buffalo."

We've never heard of that unit at Children's Hospital. A Kaleida Health spokeswoman was unable to verify whether it ever existed.

The only other online reference comes from a recap of the 1984 Variety Club All-Star Party for Lucille Ball, during which Monty Hall mentioned a string of facilities added at children's hospitals around the country by Variety Clubs International – including one in Buffalo dedicated to Lemmon.

Either way, Lemmon's letter continued with a series of barbs directed at Reynolds.

He wrote, tongue in cheek, that he is sorry Reynolds couldn't come up with a "sizable contribution" to the center but he, as much as anyone, understands the "ups and downs" of the movie business and knows Reynolds is struggling these days.

Lemmon punctuated the letter with a couple of friendly vulgarities before concluding he hopes to work with Reynolds some day, "even if it kills me (and it probably will)."

Talk about a burn.

– Stephen T. Watson

For now, it's still 'can't-abis'

It's OK now to smoke marijuana in New York State and even possess small amounts of it.

But growing it is still a no-no.

So when state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers discovered 15 large marijuana plants late last month in Swift Hill State Forest in Allegany County, they did what they had to do.

The DEC Forest Rangers Week in Review reported that the rangers cut down the plants, moved them to a safe location and burned them.

The report noted that even when growing cannabis becomes legal, it still won't be allowed in the parks.

"Although marijuana laws have changed," it said, "unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York's Environmental Conservation Law."

– Dale Anderson