The lighter side of The News: Forever young; pot humor; fun with the undead

A mixed message

The police blotter in the local Bee Newspapers are a regular source of oddly amusing items for this column.

But it was the cover of a special section that caught our eye earlier this month.

The supplement, dated Oct. 5 & 6, has the title "Life After 50" splashed across the full page.

It features a photo of a handsome, silver-haired couple smiling at the camera. They hold each other as if ballroom dancing, but they're holding orange and yellow leaves in one set of hands with fall foliage in the background.

The image exudes vitality and energy, befitting the "Life" part of the title.

But then one's eye drifts to the ad stripped across the bottom of the page.

It's for Dietrich Funeral Homes.

"Life is like the seasons, always changing and unpredictable," the ad copy reads in part.

To put it another way:

Hey, you in the 50-plus crowd, you've got a lot of living left to do.

But, when your leaf-dancing time is up, keep us in mind.

– Stephen T. Watson

The obvious question

The panel of experts gathered at the Hyatt Place Buffalo-Amherst on Main Street on Thursday morning was eager to talk about the nitty-gritty workings of the burgeoning cannabis industry and how it relates to the world of commercial real estate.

After all, that was the whole reason for convening the monthly breakfast program for the New York State Commercial Association of Realtors’ Western New York chapter.

And they certainly got into the weed of it.

They would talk about the intricacies of the state legislation, how to get a license, and the number of licenses currently in the state – 240 for growing, 25 for processing, and perhaps 10 for retail by year-end.

They also talked about the need to cultivate a larger workforce to accommodate the soon-to-be-flourishing industry. And they spoke of the risks and opportunities for real estate developers, brokers and landlords.

But William Heussler, associate real estate broker and branch manager for the Buffalo office of Hanna Commercial, knew the most important question blowing through everyone’s mind.

“Did you bring any free samples?” he asked, to laughter. “Just asking for a friend.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Dead men tell some tales

Zombies traditionally have been underappreciated. When was the last time you noticed a member of the living dead on an award list or invited to a prestigious luncheon?

In part to remedy the reputation, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec declared Oct. 20 Zombie Appreciation Day following a proclamation at the city's Common Council meeting Tuesday.

The endeavor comes as a Halloween tribute to Starry Night Theatre, which is in middle of a run performing "Night of the Living Dead" in Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Proceeds from the show, directed by L. Don Swartz, benefit the upkeep of the 132-year-old venue that hosts a range of theater and acting classes for youths.

"While the Zombies portrayed in this live-on-stage production may be 'undead,' they are bringing lively excitement to hundreds of fans, families and friends as a good cause," the proclamation reads.

Remaining "Night of the Living Dead" shows are at 8 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are at starrynighttheatre.com.

You can see ghoulish profiles of the cast on the theater's Facebook page.

If you dare ...