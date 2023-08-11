Twice as nice

Four pairs of siblings – including three sets of twins – found their first days of medical school less daunting last week at the University at Buffalo than many of their other 176 classmates.

“Had Josef not been with me, I would have been more stressed out,” Hannah Iqbal, of Orchard Park, said of her twin brother.

All the siblings made a splash during orientation and a White Coat Ceremony that marked the start of their first year of training.

“As far as I know, this happy coincidence is totally unprecedented,” said Dr. Dori R. Marshall, associate dean and director of medical admissions in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Chidera and Chidalu Anameze, from outside Albany, gradated from UB in May. They're the only identical twins in the lot.

The Iqbals were undergrads at Canisius University along with the other set of fraternal twins, their friends Marisa and Camryn Warren.

Eric and Stephen Dhillon, graduates of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., are the other pair of siblings. Stephen, the eldest, took a few years away from school to pursue professional hockey before joining his brother for medical school.

All students in the Jacobs School class of 2027 will spend their first two years in mostly classroom instruction, followed by two years in clinical rotations as they decide on a medical specialty.

– Scott Scanlon

Fox news

Chrissy Casilio wants your vote – and your help in tracking down the owner of a stuffed cartoon fox.

Casilio is the Republican and Conservative candidate for Erie County executive.

But one of her recent Facebook posts had nothing to do with politics.

On July 28, she wrote, she was driving on Transit Road in front of the Transitown Plaza at about 6:10 p.m. when she saw something fly out the back window of a white SUV.

Casilio said she pulled over and scooped up the figure, a fox with two tails featured in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games, cartoons, movies and comic books.

"Waited for a bit to see if you’d loop back!" Casilio wrote. "Miles 'Tails' Prower is safe, and well! Message me so we can get him home!"

We checked in with Casilio this week.

She said she's still holding onto "Tails" in case his family sees her post and reaches out.

– Stephen T. Watson

Ready for her close-up

A name familiar to Buffalo-area TV news viewers popped up recently in the Ken-Ton Bee's "Out of the Past" section.

The item published 25 years ago, on July 8, 1998, was about a local teen who traveled the state with a camera crew for the PBS educational program "New York Expeditions."

This took some getting used to, the 15-year-old Sweet Home High School student told the Bee.

“It’s really hard not to look at the camera,” said Melissa Holmes.

Now co-anchor of WGRZ-TV's "Daybreak" newscast, Holmes spends much of her mornings looking into the camera.

Holmes told us thousands of New York students applied to help film the reality-TV-type show. Ten students were picked to join two teachers on the statewide trip, which took place on weekends during summer 1998 and part of the next school year.

In New York City, for example, they interviewed the cast of "Rent" and "Blue Man Group" on Broadway.

The show was similar to MTV's "Road Rules," with less drama but plenty of emotion.

When the teens released rehabilitated owls into the sky at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center here, the program slowed down the footage and added stirring background music, Holmes recalled, laughing.

The experience had a lasting effect, steering Holmes toward broadcast journalism.

"It was my first taste of TV," she said, adding, "It certainly gave me the bug."

The program provided her copies of the 10 episodes on VHS tapes.

"I still have them as a memory," Holmes said. "Now I just need to find a VCR to actually play them."