The lighter side of The News: Dipping barometer; running on empty; beer run

Answers most fowl

Republican and Democratic candidates for New York governor were divided on the important questions facing the state.

For example: Ranch or blue cheese with your wings?

PIX11, the New York City TV station, recently held one-on-one forums with the seven candidates running in Tuesday's gubernatorial primaries.

Host Ayana Harry ended each interview with a lightning round of questions meant to draw out the candidates' personalities.

Harry also asked some, but not all, of the candidates how they eat their "Buffalo wings."

GOP businessman Harry Wilson quickly gave the only correct answer: "Blue cheese."

Republican Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, mistakenly answered, "Ranch." (He might have misheard the question.)

Not surprisingly, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Hamburg native, waxed eloquently about Buffalo's main culinary export to the world.

Hochul: There's no ranch. No, no, you cannot – no one uses ranch. It's always blue cheese. It's always been blue cheese.

Harry: All right. I just I learned something –

Hochul: And I made them in high school. My job was to make chicken wings and pizzas. For five years, all through high school and early college. So I'm a real connoisseur of chicken wings.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, sought to find a condiment compromise.

Suozzi: Both. I have to have a little bit of both.

Harry: You mix them up?

Suozzi: Yeah.

Harry: All right.

Suozzi, miming dipping one wing with one hand and one wing with his other hand: No, I don't mix 'em up. I do a little bit here, a little there.

Did Suozzi's equivocation on the question hurt him with Buffalo-area voters? He received 13% of the statewide vote, but only 9% in Erie County.

And Wilson's forthright blue cheese endorsement might have given him a lift in this county, where his 19% of the vote outpaced his 15% statewide total.

– Stephen T. Watson

Your mileage may vary

Many of us have experienced that moment of panic when we realize that the reason our car has stopped operating is because we mistakenly believed there was still enough gas in the tank.

Here's hoping when it happened to you, you were, at least, not driving a stolen car. That could not be said for a Buffalo man this week, according to state police.

On Tuesday, troopers said they responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the I-190 in Buffalo. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in the passenger seat who said he was driving the vehicle when he ran out of gas.

What he didn't say was that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The man was taken into custody and now faces a host of charges, including third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony.

Tap another keg!

Disaster nearly struck during the Thursday and Main Concert series, as the supply chain failed to match demand.

As a result, Buffalo Place – which manages the popular summertime concerts – had to scramble.

"We couldn't keep up with the ticket sales, and we ran out of beer," Chairman Keith Belanger told the nonprofit group's board on Wednesday about a previous event.

"We didn’t completely run out of beer," Executive Director Michael Schmand quickly clarified. "We ran out of a certain type of beer, and we rectified that the next week."

At least the organization learned from its mistake.

The series runs through July 28.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stephen T. Watson News Staff Reporter I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com Follow Stephen T. Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today