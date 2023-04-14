Dino's dinosaur double

The age of the dinosaur, and dinosaur-friendly news reporters, isn't over yet.

Close readers of this column will recall that, in January, we published an item about a Southtowns native and former Buffalo News intern who gained social media fame for an article he wrote for the Washington Post.

The headline was "The T. rex may have been a lot smarter than you thought." The reporter's name was Dino Grandoni.

Yes, the jokes write themselves. When someone posted a screenshot of the article's headline and byline, with Grandoni's first name circled, under the observation "hm," the Twitterverse did its thing.

The post was viewed 2.8 million times and liked more than 123,000 times in the first few days. The many replies included pictures of dinosaurs typing at computers.

Grandoni, who writes about wildlife and biodiversity, wasn't done yet, however.

He recently reported another piece headlined "Scientists say your idea of how the T. rex looked is probably wrong." (Long story short, they had lips.)

No surprise, this also blew up on Twitter after @talkwordy posted:

"did a dino write this??

*squints*

oh my god"

This post received 1.4 million views and more than 45,000 likes and spurred similar cracks about Grandoni's name and attempts to burnish the T. rex's image.

Grandoni is taking this all in good humor.

When a colleague from the Post shared the story, calling it "another gem from the suspiciously pro-dinosaur @dino_grandoni," he retweeted her post.

– Stephen T. Watson

Aroma warning ahead

Warning: The property you are approaching might smell good.

As part of the process of seeking zoning variances, rezonings or special-use permits from the City of Buffalo, applicants typically have to demonstrate – or at least assert – that their projects will not disrupt the neighborhood around them with unreasonable sights, smells, noises or other inconveniences. That often includes acknowledging but minimizing unpleasantries.

But that's not always the case.

Top Seedz LLC, the seed-based toasted cracker maker that won the 43North business plan competition, is moving downtown, setting up its new production facility in a former social services building at 101 Oak St. The company plans to occupy 35,379 square feet of space in the building for light manufacturing of its crackers, as well as office space and storage.

Since that's in a neighborhood commercial zone, it's seeking a special-use permit for light-industrial use from the Common Council.

The 67,385-square-foot building, which is owned by Iskalo Development Corp., was originally constructed in 1980 by a predecessor to Arc Erie County, and was used by the nonprofit organization continuously through February 2019, a few months after it was sold to Iskalo. Currently, a brewery occupies 15,162 square feet in the building, but the rest of the space is vacant.

In its permit application to the city, Iskalo noted that the proposed use is consistent with the city's strategic plan, and would be "self-contained" within the building, so that it doesn't require any alterations to the building and doesn't pose "any danger to the health, safety or welfare of the public."

With one exception: "At certain times of the day during operations, a mild, pleasing scent of toasted seeds or crackers may be detectable proximate to the building," Iskalo wrote.

Like smelling Cheerios?

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Call it 'Spot' zoning

It's good to have a backup career plan if what you start out pursuing doesn't work out.

Harlan Cope wants to use a vacant former junkyard at 32 Skillen St. to sell used cars, alongside his primary goal of providing collision and repair services. The 1.5-acre property was already zoned to allow the body work, but not the sales, so Cope is asking the Common Council to rezone it to a lighter-use classification that will allow him more flexibility on the site.

A lot more flexibility, in fact.

"If the car lot doesn't work out, I have many other options, like a doggy day care," he told the Buffalo Planning Board this week.

– Jonathan D. Epstein