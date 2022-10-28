The lighter side of the news: Conventional advertising; Covid concerns; audience pleaser

Signature sponsor

The renamed Buffalo Convention Center is getting a long-overdue $6 million facelift, and Jeff Calkins, the facility's new vice president and general manager, recently laid out details of the delayed project for the Buffalo Place board of directors – essentially a group of downtown landlords, developers and businesses.

The redesign work was stretched out by supply-chain and labor shortages, but is expected to wrap up by late December or early January, he said.

Rocco Termini, CEO of Signature Development Buffalo and owner of the Hotel@Lafayette, had a different sales idea.

"How about naming rights? I just thought the M&T Buffalo Convention Center ..." he suggested, tweaking his friend and Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger, an M&T Bank Corp. executive.

To which Belanger shot back, "How about the Signature Development Convention Center?"

Later in the meeting, the topic turned to the ice rink at Fountain Plaza, and Termini again asked about selling advertising along the edge of the rink – which already has the sponsor's logo at center ice.

"I’m sure we can find something to put Signature Development on," joked Morgan Smith, deputy executive director of Buffalo Place.

Developer Paul Ciminelli offered a solution. "Urinal screens?"

– Jonathan D. Epstein

A little sniffle

We all know what it is like these days to have a little sniffle, and then to see those around us get a little worried. That's what Covid-19 has done.

But no one acknowledges it quite like Dr. Candace Johnson, CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute, did this week, before a very public audience.

Johnson was speaking Wednesday at the start of the official groundbreaking for Roswell Park's new Community Outreach and Engagement Team facility at 907 Michigan Ave.

She highlighted the new opportunity that the facility will represent for the hospital in providing an "alternate front door" for efforts to reach more deeply into neighborhoods to promote good health and screenings, and to tackle health inequities.

That's when her nose started running, causing her to sniffle multiple times .

"This isn't Covid," she quickly reassured the audience of some 50 people under a tent, who promptly laughed with her. "You have to say it these days. You know, you've got a little sniffle, and everybody's looking at you, like, hmmmmm ... "

Been there, done that.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Talking points

The eyes were beginning to glaze over among Canisius administration, staff and student-athletes gathered in the Koessler Athletic Center.

Canisius President Steve K. Stoute had just started to deliver his inauguration speech on Oct. 22. As the youngest president in the school's 152-year history, it was reasonable to expect an attention-grabbing address.

The tone soon veered in the opposite direction.

"It's a difficult proposition to talk about the future without providing appropriate historical context," Stoute said. "So let's briefly reflect on the past."

Glances were exchanged in the crowd, perhaps out of fear of an agonizing history lesson for this captive audience.

"In the beginning ... " Stoute began, before he stopped and smiled, drawing chuckles of relief from Griffs young and old.

After loosening up the crowd, the president buzzed – as much as one can buzz – through the college's history and Jesuit background to help the audience grasp how history and faith may guide them through a world in tumult.

It reminds us of something veteran public speakers know well: What are the two words guaranteed to get the most applause in a formal speech like this?

“In conclusion…”

– Ben Tsujimoto