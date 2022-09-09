The lighter side of The News: Buffalove from ESPN; Land of Lincoln?; Hochul, from way downtown

Allentown? Joshalo? New Allen State?

Even before the Buffalo Bills thumped the Los Angeles Rams in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season the team got plenty of love Thursday on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption."

"I have grown to, not just respect the Bills, but love them and admire them and what they did," said co-host Michael Wilbon. "With Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas – who I just ran into in Dublin, in Ireland, of all places – Thurman Thomas, one of my favorite players of that era –

"What an unbelievable name drop," co-host Tony Kornheiser interjected.

"It is," Wilbon agreed. He praised Andre Reed and Bruce Smith and pointed out the difficulty of making four straight Super Bowls.

"I'm rooting for the Bills. I mean, I'd like for them to get one in my lifetime. They're the Cubs, for me, in pro football," said Wilbon, a Chicago native, referring to that team's since-ended 108-year title drought.

Kornheiser, who graduated from SUNY Binghamton, embraced the Bills as "an upstate New York team."

But it was former 49ers star Steve Young who put an exclamation point on the lovefest. First, he noted Southern California's lukewarm reaction to the Rams' championship.

"They win the Super Bowl and LA went, 'Eh. Cool. Great. Nice,'" said Young. "If the Bills win the Super Bowl, you guys know, I mean it would be an eruption."

He added, "If the Bills can do that, they're gonna rename it Josh Allen Falls."

– Stephen T. Watson

Lincoln was here. Seriously.

If you missed Abraham Lincoln's trip through Chautauqua County the first time around – and we know you did, because it was in 1861 – here's your chance to meet up with a 21st century version of Honest Abe.

The 16th president will be hanging out in Westfield this weekend, including touring the Westfield Farms and Artisans Market, Flea Market, downtown shops, riding on a horse-drawn carriage and visiting children at the Patterson Library's story hour Saturday.

Abe, aka reenactor Ron Carley of Michigan, enjoys shaking hands, answering questions and posing for selfies in his signature stovepipe hat.

He'll even re-create Grace Bedell on the platform of the Westfield Train Station, a scene captured by artist Don Sottile, who created bronze statues of the pair. The 11-year-old Westfield girl wrote to Lincoln during his 1860 presidential campaign to suggest he grow a beard because "you would look a great deal better for your face is so thin. All the ladies like whiskers and they would tease their husbands to vote for you and then you would be president."

Lincoln responded to the letter, and took her up on her suggestion. On his inaugural trip in 1861, his train stopped in Westfield, and he asked to meet the little girl who sent him the letter.

Abe also plans to visit the troops at the Civil War reenactment in Moore Park to raise morale, and visit the Grace Bedell family exhibit at Lake Shore Center for the Arts. He also has been invited to the Chautauqua County Historical Society's annual gala at the McClurg Museum Saturday evening.

– Barbara O'Brien

Call her 'Hoops' Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul is really starting to lean in to basketball as a theme of her election campaign.

A month after she schooled New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the court during an appearance, the governor hooped it up during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at JFK Airport in Queens.

One of the luminaries on hand was none other than NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, whose JLC Infrastructure is an investor in the project.

"It might have caught you off guard that (Magic) was going to be here," Hochul said, according to Jon Campbell of WNYC. "Kind of a no-look pass."

Hochul also invoked Magic's friend and rival during her remarks: "I'll just say Larry Bird never came to a place like this to build an airport."

It's only a matter of time before Hochul finds a way to work zone defense, dribbling and pick and roll into her campaign rhetoric.