The lighter side of The News: Buffalo, table for 70,000?; The bidet burglar; Deputy-in-waiting

From Cincinnati, with love

An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia.

"We are sending you air hugs & a perfectly good table to break," Greg Insco wrote. "Love, Cincinnati."

The table was found by Bills store employees as they showed up for work. They shared an image of it on Twitter.

Insco included his gift-giving in a YouTube video about his visit to the Falls. The video was the third in his "40 things for my 40th" series that began with a video posted Tuesday.

In his first video, which featured a trip to Michigan, Insco showed himself inside a Buffalo Wild Wings watching the "Monday Night Football" game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, during which Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

"I’ve had a heavy heart ever since I saw that Buffalo Bills player have a heart attack on the field," Insco said in his video about his trip to the Falls.

In the video, in which he also delivers a recap of his exchange with a Canadian customs as he crossed into Canada, Insco shows a stop he made stateside at a Home Depot store, where he bought the table.

The video ends with a shot of the table standing up against the Bills store's entrance.

Insco works as a zumba dance class instructor, according to his website.

In 2021, according to Local 12 in Cincinnati, Insco set out to walk across the country for the second time, with his goal of getting a spot on the reality-competition television show, "Survivor."

– Aaron Besecker

The Grinch who stole cleanliness

Gift-giving is part of what makes the holiday season special.

Having a gift stolen around the holidays probably hurts a little more than it would at other times of the year.

A man who lives on 21st Street in Niagara Falls may be feeling that sting after someone broke into his garage and took a gift he received from his mother, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

In addition to his lawnmower, the burglar stole an unopened, "new-in-the-box" bidet.

"That's right," the officer who filed the report wrote after listing the two stolen items.

The burglary happened sometime between noon the day after Christmas and the morning of Jan. 2, according to the police report. The thief got in through a kicked-in lower panel on the garage door.

It was the second time the garage had been broken into in a week, police were told.

– Aaron Besecker

The two new deputies. Or is it three?

Dec. 21 was a momentous day for new Erie County Sheriffs deputies Brandon Radoani and William Mackey, who stood before Sheriff John Garcia to be sworn in.

But the serious ceremony had its share of cuteness. Quinn Radoani, the 3-year-old son of the new deputy, raised his hand to take the sheriffs' oath of office along with his father, a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Brandon's wife, Meagan Radoani, explained the context behind the father-son moment.

"Quinn follows everything Brandon does," she said, noting her husband's lifelong dream was to become an Erie County Sheriff's deputy. "He is his dad's mini me, and often calls him his 'best buddy.' Naturally, Quinn went right over and did exactly what Brandon was doing."

On Twitter, the Sheriff's Office shared Quinn Radoani's photobomb with the caption, "Patience little man, you are a few years away."

But Quinn Radoani might have a bright future in the field. He's still walking around wearing the sheriff's badge presented to him that day, Meagan Radoani said.

– Ben Tsujimoto