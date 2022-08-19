The lighter side of The News: Buffalo stampede at 'Today' show; it's pronounced 'Wegmans'

Wonder twins

Last week, "Today" show anchor Craig Melvin got to meet his "name twin," a photojournalist and an instructor at St. Bonaventure University also named Craig Melvin.

The segment began with anchor Melvin trying to guess which of three men in the studio was the other, true Craig Melvin.

Craig Melvin from Olean then revealed himself and was invited to sit down at the couch with anchor Melvin and his co-hosts.

As noted by Buffalo News TV critic Alan Pergament, despite insisting he was more comfortable behind a camera, Olean's Melvin did a fine job keeping up his end of the conversation.

Olean's Melvin said it's still a kick to hear his name on national TV.

"It wakes me up in the morning if I don't have coffee," he said.

Olean's Melvin shoots pro wrestling matches and Bills games.

"Oh my God, I love the Buffalo Bills," anchor Melvin exclaimed. "I love Josh Allen."

Co-host Sheinelle Jones then quipped to Olean's Melvin that if he ever wants to get back into the NBC studios, "I'll get you his name badge."

– Stephen T. Watson

More 'Today' show Buffalove

This wasn't the only Western New York-related appearance on "Today" recently.

Louise Rath, a rising Syracuse University senior from Amherst, interned on the show this summer.

The internships are primarily behind the scenes. But Rath and a few other interns did get to appear on camera in a recent "Trend or Pretend" segment with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

That was in July. Earlier this month, Rath's mother, Amy, and younger sisters Cecilia and Jocelyn visited her in New York City.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

They stopped by the show's outdoor plaza to try to get on camera, with Amy Rath holding a sign saying, "My Daughter Louise," accompanied by a screen-grab picture of a face Louise Rath made during the "Trend or Pretend" piece.

"Today" weatherman Al Roker abruptly went over to the Raths, all wearing "Choose Love" Buffalo Bills shirts, and asked who they were.

"I'm Amy Rath. I'm from Buffalo, New York," mom said.

"Where's Louise? Louise, where are you?" Roker said. "Come over here, Louise."

Roker asked Louise Rath about her internship – "It has been the best experience," the broadcast journalism major said– and he thanked the Raths for sharing her with the show.

"Today" later shared a clip of the exchange on its TikTok account.

When we pointed out that her father, State Sen. Ed Rath, might no longer be the highest-profile member of the family, Louise Rath laughingly agreed: "Not anymore."

– Stephen T. Watson

And we thought 'crudite' was hard to pronounce

Climate change, reproductive rights and gun laws were supposed to dominate the political discussion as elections approach in November. At least for now, the pronunciation of Wegmans has stolen the spotlight.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor turned Republican politician, was widely mocked on social media this week when an April video of his grocery shopping trip went viral.

At the start of the clip, the candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election says he is at "Wegner's," a grocery store that ... doesn't exist.

It appears Oz conflated Redner's Markets, the grocery store chain he was actually in, with Wegmans, the grocer familiar to Western New Yorkers with 18 locations in Pennsylvania.

The purpose of Oz's clip was clear: He intended to criticize President Biden by illustrating inflation through the high cost of vegetables in assembling crudite, essentially an upscale veggie tray.

John Fetterman, who's competing with Oz for senator, has taken full advantage of the gaffe since the video began recirculating Monday. He's sold stickers with a mock "Wegners" logo – loosely mimicking Wegmans' branding -- with the catchphrase "Let Them Eat Crudite," and posed with a veggie tray to mock Oz's description of the platter.

Former national news anchor Dan Rather said it best on Twitter: “... Can we have a clean up in aisle 10 in the produce section? Someone just spilled their Senate campaign.”

– Ben Tsujimoto