What's the big idea?

New Era Cap Co. had a big problem with the big hat.

The big hat, as Atlanta Braves fans know, became part of the team's home run celebrations earlier this season.

It's an oversized Braves baseball cap that the owner of More Than Sports, an Atlanta-area sports memorabilia collector, handed to a couple of players on opening weekend, according to WSB-TV.

The giant hat, worn in the dugout by whoever had clubbed the most recent home run, became a – yes – big hit with the team's players and with fans. And the Braves have hit a lot of home runs this season, so the good-luck-charm hat got a lot of attention on social media.

Maybe too much attention.

Buffalo-based New Era, as you may know, has an exclusive contract to provide the official cap worn by all Major League Baseball players.

New Era complained to the league about the big hat, which it did not manufacture, and the league informed the Braves they had to get rid of it, as More Than Sports recently tweeted. WSB-TV confirmed the chain of events in an article headlined "Goodbye Big Hat."

New Era declined comment. But here's a win-win idea for everyone:

Next season, make all the caps ridiculously large.

– Stephen T. Watson

Mailing it in

The recent announcement that, after 25 years, Netflix is ending its DVD-by-mail service raised the question: Wait, Netflix still mails out DVDs?

For most, it stirred up memories of a simpler time when the signature red envelope in the mailbox promised an evening of entertainment.

For Kenmore resident Mark Jowett, however, the news hit harder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jowett still has his DVD subscription – along with a waiting list of 456 movies.

When the news came out late last month, Jowett's partner, Rebecca Decker, asked her Twitter followers to "pls take a moment of silence" for him.

She also wondered whether Jowett could get through his DVD queue before the service ends Sept. 29. (The math works out to three movies a day. That's possible, sure, except Jowett gets two movies at a time and it takes four or five days after he puts them in the mail to get the next discs from Netflix.)

Jowett said he knows he sounds like a dinosaur to his students at Clarence High School.

"Talking to kids about getting DVDs in the mail, I might as well be talking about the Industrial Revolution," Jowett told us.

He signed up in 2001, three years after the service began, and said he's kept it because Netflix's DVD library is superior to its streaming library.

Jowett pays $21 a month for access to Netflix in both formats. The most recently added movie in his queue, at No. 456, is "Creed III."

He said he's not getting rid of his DVD players just yet and he noted the current wave of nostalgia for technology of the '90s, '80s and earlier.

"Whoever would have thought that vinyl would come back?" Jowett said.

– Stephen T. Watson

Answer the QUESTION!

One of our favorite Twitter accounts belongs to Jon Campbell, a Lockport High School grad (class of 2006) who covers state government for WNYC radio and the Gothamist website and is always good for a hard-hitting question that is a good fit for this lighthearted column.

His most recent entry came a week ago when Gov. Kathy Hochul was commenting on the newest member of the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Campbell, not one to let an elected official get away with anything, asked the governor to name the home state of the "New York" Jets, knowing full well that the team plays its home games in New Jersey, that members of the New York City media were listening and that as a Buffalonian Hochul knows that the Buffalo Bills are the only NFL team that plays its home games in New York.

Her answer: "Don't get me in trouble."

Too late. Nice work, Jon.