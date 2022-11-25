The lighter side of The News: An honest answer; It's not snowy, it's cozy; Run faster!

It's not just bread and milk

The Buffalo-area's reaction to the November snowstorm last weekend ranged from frustration at shoveling heavy snow, concern for elderly residents and awe at receiving more than 80 inches in some places.

But one man interviewed by Spectrum News near the intersection of South Park Avenue and Abbott Road did not try to sugarcoat how he was biding the storm.

His response to being asked how he was handling several feet of snow made both local headlines and even earned a spot on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Pretty good," said the man who was not named by the network, "but I'm running out of beer, which is a problem. And weed."

As the reporter began to ask him a follow-up question, the man interjected: "But that's my own fault. I should have stocked up ahead of time."

– Ben Tsujimoto

Welcome to Cozyville

Who doesn't love a good "places" ranking to rank America's cities and towns. There's the best places to live, the best places to retire, the best places to buy a house, the best places to work, the best places to commute, and so on.

So an online matchmaking platform had to try something a little different: the coziest small towns in America. And Ellicottville is right near the top.

The popular Cattaraugus County ski-country resort is the fourth-coziest in the country, according to data compiled by MyDatingAdviser.com. And it's one of three in the top 10 from New York State – ahead of Lake Placid at No. 7 and Lake George at No. 10. No other state had more than one among the highest, let alone two.

The study compared 170 well-known small towns for weather, food and activities, looking in particular at 10 key metrics that included average winter temperature, average snowfall, and the number of cafés, bakeries, craft stores and bookshops. In Ellicottville's case, it cited the proximity of two state forest and mountains, opportunities for hiking and skiing, and the town's ban on national franchises within its borders, which encourages local businesses instead.

This is one ranking where cold and snow comes in handy, as the town's average winter temperature of 27.5 degrees, its 105.5 inches of snowfall over 3.3 months of winter, and 164.3 days of temperatures below freezing were clearly not detrimental.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Signs of home at NYC Marathon

Amherst native Meg Gramza – and niece of this writer – ran her first marathon, the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Gramza, 25, senior art director at Heartbeat Ideas in New York City, trained all year and her visits home included long runs on the Shoreline Trail and the Buffalo Half Marathon on Memorial Day weekend.

As Marathon Day approached, family and friends arrived in NYC to cheer her on, including her parents, Gene and Kathy Gramza, who drove from Amherst, younger brother Ben, who also works in New York, and big brother Pat and his girlfriend Maggie Hobson, who flew in from Chicago.

One of Meg’s biggest supporters was Sarah Macro, her BFF since kindergarten who now lives 20 blocks from her in Manhattan. A few days before the event, Macro joined several of Meg’s pals at a sign-making party to create personalized posters to wave along the route. A couple were nods to Meg’s cat, Poppy, including “Poppy’s mom has got it goin’ on!” and “Purr-fect Pace.”

But the most Buffalo sign was Sarah’s, referring to her hometown football team and its day in the NYC area. It read, “HURRY UP, WE’RE MISSING THE BILLS GAME!”

Meg's performance was excellent: She broke 4 hours and placed 5,834th out of 47,743 total runners.

As for the Bills' performance that day, the less said the better.

– Janet Gramza